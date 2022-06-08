WATCH NOW: New state marketing campaign highlights everything great 'IN Indiana'

Indiana is the "IN" place to be according to the state's updated tourism slogan and marketing campaign.

Visit Indiana and the Indiana Destination Development Corp. on Wednesday launched "IN Indiana" as a new, customizable brand for travel, tourism, institution and locality promotions across the Hoosier State.

Under the plan, devised by Valparaiso's WeCreate agency, Visit Indiana is making available an extensive customizable toolkit of resources at no charge for any Indiana business, small town, big city, or destination to align their marketing to the "IN Indiana" logo and brand.

"In keeping with our great state's spirit of innovation, this campaign gives tools and a voice to everyone, making Indiana stronger together," said Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

"From Indiana's shoreline to the hills in southern Indiana, there is something for everyone here 'IN Indiana.'"

The "IN Indiana" logo features "IN" in an arrow pointing to "Indiana" and an outline of the state's shape in the center of the letter "D" in Indiana.

Officials said the logo and associated templates easily can be paired with customizable slogans to promote a variety of places and events from the Indiana Dunes to the Indianapolis 500, and everything else for which Indiana is known.

"From the smallest towns to the largest cities, the adaptable messaging of 'IN Indiana' will instill pride in the many communities that make up the state," said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.

"Thanks to the campaign’s unified messaging, we will attract more visitors, retain college graduates from our schools, and attract top talent to ensure Indiana’s continued growth and success."

Elaine Bedel, IDDC secretary and CEO, said she's looking forward to seeing how entities across the state customize the "IN Indiana" marketing material for their needs, while also helping present a unified front to potential visitors, future residents and companies looking to do business in Indiana.

"The goal behind 'IN Indiana' is to help Indiana function as a state united when it comes to spreading the word about this wonderful part of the world," Bedel said. "These stories will show new visitors the unexplored diversity of the state and create pride and ownership in our people."

"IN Indiana" replaces the oft-derided "Honest-to-Goodness Indiana" tourism marketing campaign begun in 2014 under Republican former Gov. Mike Pence.

