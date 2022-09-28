WATCH NOW: Northwest Indiana leader awarded top state honor

MERRILLVILLE — A transformative leader for Northwest Indiana has been recognized with one of the state's highest honors.

Bill Hanna, former president and CEO of the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority, was named a Sagamore of the Wabash and presented his framed Sagamore certificate by Gov. Eric Holcomb during a surprise ceremony in front of some 400 Region business and community leaders Tuesday in Merrillville.

The Republican governor said the Sagamore, second only to the rarely awarded Sachem, recognizes Hoosiers "who have contributed way above and beyond the normal call of duty."

In Hanna's case, Holcomb said Hanna's fingerprints are all over seemingly every recently completed or ongoing major project in Northwest Indiana, including the Double Track and West Lake expansions of the South Shore Line, the associated transit development districts, rehabilitation of the Lake Michigan shoreline and the runway extension and expanded cargo capacity at the Gary/Chicago International Airport.

"They became reality because of his influence," Holcomb said. "He is trusted. He is respected. If I had to pick one honest broker, if I could only pick one honest broker in the state of Indiana, it is our friend, and certainly my friend, Bill Hanna."

Hanna was joined by his wife, children and parents as the governor presented him with the Sagamore award. He initially was at a loss for words.

"I'm a little blown away. I'm usually not unprepared, but in this case, I'm a little staggered by this," Hanna said.

Hanna later said the moment was particularly special because the award, a designation granted only by the governor, was given to him by Holcomb.

"The source of these things is important to me, and I could have said everything that he said about me back to him," Hanna said.

"It's been a privilege of a lifetime, especially from a professional perspective, to be with somebody who is your friend, watch them ascend to a position where some people feel entitled to everything, yet this person feels entitled to nothing and responsible for everything — never losing his humanity the entire time through the crisis, never stopped planning for the future," he added.

Hanna led the RDA under three Indiana governors from 2009 until 2021. He now serves as executive director of the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation for whom the Merrillville community center where Hanna was honored is named.

Prior to leading the RDA, Hanna was city manager and deputy mayor for Valparaiso, economic development director for Valparaiso and vice president of the Valparaiso Economic Development Commission.

He earned his law degree from Valparaiso University, a master's of business administration from National Louis University in Chicago and a bachelor's degree in organizational management and human resources from Colorado Christian University.

Hanna is a U.S. Army veteran and served in the army's official presidential escort and as a sentinel and head trainer/guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.

Heather Ennis, president and CEO of the Northwest Indiana Forum, seemed to speak for many in the room when she said: "What an amazing man."