WATCH NOW: Officials, environmental agencies continue investigation of 2 Hammond lakes

IDEM officials stated that if city crews move to clean up the north basin, they could stir up sediments which could cause inaccurate readings for future testing and sampling, Novak said. He said the concern of possible lead in the north basin comes from the lead-processing operations by the parent company of Whiting Metals, which was no longer in business as of Dec. 31, 2020. While remediation work has been done in the past years, assessments and cleanup efforts still continue. In this case, he said the state wants to assess the north basin as a whole, including the plastic pieces.

“First IDEM wants to assess what is in the lake, analyze the current sampling data and do a comprehensive remediation plan,” Novak said. “Most of the stuff is heavy and settles at the bottom. If we dredge it now, we might reintroduce materials into the water. We have to do it comprehensively, do it with the latest data, do it once and do it right.”

He said there are no concerns of lead in George Lake's south basin, which is open for recreation. However, the north basin is off limits as a conservation area.

“We’re learning it’s been an ongoing issue for a year now and is more significant than thought,” Novak said. “We are looking at hopefully getting that material out as soon as possible.”

Wolf Lake investigation