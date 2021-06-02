WATCH NOW: Over 63K COVID-19 vaccine doses administered through NWI program

Records show the program never approached the maximum possible distribution of 159,000 doses during its 53 days of operation, despite officials ranging from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to Democratic U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg regularly encouraging Hoosiers to take advantage of the site.

In the end, the 63,749 total doses administered through the mass vaccination program were just 40% of capacity.

At the same time, the conditions that spurred the establishment of the mass vaccination clinic — limited COVID-19 vaccine supplies — largely were alleviated during its operating period, and the COVID-19 vaccine is available, as of Wednesday, at 75 hospitals, health clinics, retail pharmacies and other locations in Lake County, 25 sites in Porter County and 18 in LaPorte County.

Individuals can find a COVID-19 vaccine site and make an appointment to receive the free vaccine online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.

"I can't overstate the importance of getting vaccinated so we can all be protected from this virus that has claimed more than 13,000 Hoosier lives," Box said.