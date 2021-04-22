WATCH NOW: Overwhelmingly bipartisan budget approval brings end to Indiana legislative session

“We do a lot. We are balanced. We are strong. We are ready for the next budget. If there is an economic bubble because of what the economy does nationwide, we are prepared, we are ready,” said state Rep. Tim Brown, R-Crawfordsville, chairman of the budget-writing House Ways and Means Committee.

Under the plan, Indiana elementary and high schools will receive a $1.03 billion, or 9.1%, increase in student tuition support compared to the current state budget, pushing school funding over $8 billion a year for the first time in state history.

Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, said the historic funding increase comes with a directive that all Indiana schools set a $40,000 a year minimum pay rate for teachers, at least 45% of tuition support dollars be spent on teacher salaries, and any salary savings from experienced teachers retiring must continue to go toward teacher pay.

The budget plan also provides $150 million in student recovery grants to address learning loss caused by COVID-19 school closures; increases state support for low-income and special education students, along with English language learners; boosts by 30% funding for school-based social/emotional health programs; and continues the appropriation of $37.5 million a year for Teacher Appreciation Grants.