WATCH NOW: Prince touts continued blight eradication, new identity for Gary during State of the City address

GARY — Since taking the helm of the city in January 2020, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince has begun building a foundation for a reimagined Gary, one that reinvents the city's identity as a technology hub instead of a steel town.

Prince delivered his first in-person State of the City address Wednesday at the Gary SouthShore RailCats Steel Yard stadium, where he discussed economic development projects in the city and progress his administration has made on cleaning up Gary and making the city safer.

Amid the hum of traffic and under blue skies, Prince said together, the city and its residents are addressing the "little things, which for far too many years were allowed to turn into big things."

"That cannot and will not happen again. By focusing on the little things, by fixing what's right in front of us, we are building a foundation," Prince said. "And from that foundation, we can take steps forward and make an even brighter future for the city that we all love."

Progress, while slow, has been steady across the city, the first-term mayor said.