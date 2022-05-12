WATCH NOW: Pro-choice protesters picket at Todd Young's event in Chesterton

CHESTERTON — Pro-choice protesters gathered at the Indiana Dunes State Park pavilion Thursday night to express their views outside a fundraiser for U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind.

Chanting, “Pro-life is a lie, they don’t care if people die,” some 60 protesters voiced dismay over the leaked draft of a potential U.S. Supreme Court ruling that would have overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that guaranteed access to abortions.

Young voted against the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would have codified the Roe v. Wade precedent.

Protester Paula Deiotte, of Porter, said she showed up to express her “disdain” for Young and support of the Nasty Women of Porter County organization “who stand up for women.”

“No one’s pro-abortion,” she said. Rather, it’s a matter of allowing women to make that choice for themselves.

“My entire life, abortions have been federally legal,” said Kelly Endersen, 29, of Hobart. “Who knows what other rights they’re going to go for next, especially for women.”

News of the leaked first draft of a potential Supreme Court ruling prompted Endersen to attend her first pro-choice protest.

Her mother, Cindy Endersen, stood beside her daughter. “I grew up in a very Republican family, so I was really on the other side of this issue,” she said. When she grew up, her views changed.

People in power shouldn’t take away from people who aren’t in power, the elder Endersen said.

“I want people to have a choice with their own lives, how they’re going to live,” she said. People aren’t pro-life if they don’t support paying for health care expenses and providing an income to raise a child, Endersen added.

Retired Valparaiso University Larry Baas, his wife, Ann, and their dog Andy — “a neutered male for reproductive freedom” — joined the protest.

Larry Baas taught constitutional law for 41 years.

“I think the (Justice Samuel) Alito decision is absolutely wrong,” he said.

Baas called it dehumanization of women.

Ann Baas agrees with her husband.

“I believe strongly in keeping abortion legal and reproductive rights,” she said while noting that Indiana, run by a GOP supermajority, has high maternal and infant mortality rates.

She’s a deaconess in her church. “Christians believe in reproductive rights. We’re not all of the same mind,” she said. “If we’re pro-choice, then we need to show it."

Sue Kukurugya, of Valparaiso, expressed her dismay with the Supreme Court potentially overturning Roe v. Wade.

“I don’t how to put this delicately. It’s embarrassing to think that we’re going to go back 50 years,” she said. “I have no faith in the Supreme Court anymore. I have no faith in our system.”

“It’s a slippery slope,” Kukurugya said. In her mother’s time, women couldn’t have a credit card, buy a car in their own name or make other important choices on their own.

“And now what are we doing? We’re going backward. For one generation we were going forward, and now we’re going backward,” she said.

Jen Buckmaster, of Valparaiso, said women shouldn’t be punished. “Where are the consequences for the men, because a woman can’t get pregnant without the man,” she asked.

Organizer Julie Storbeck is president of Northwest Indiana NOW (National Organization for Women).

“Really, it’s not my first rodeo,” she said. “I’ve been doing this for 30 years.”

Storbeck is also state president of NOW, although the event was organized by the local chapter.

The group also voices their opinion noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays on the courthouse square in downtown Valparaiso. Passersby express their support. “It wasn’t like that when we started doing it two years ago,” she said.

“There shouldn’t be any stigma. It’s time we stopped the shame that men would put on us,” Storbeck said. The vast majority of Americans support access to birth control, she said.

Storbeck was pleased with the turnout of 60 to 65 people who showed up with just a few days’ notice.

“There’s a lot of people here that I have not met before, and that just gives me hope,” she said.

