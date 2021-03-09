WATCH NOW: Protesters call for NWI mayor's resignation following 'hot mic' racial comment

At the council meeting last week, Parry defended his scolding of Campbell. As mayor, Parry said, he is the chief’s immediate supervisor. When Parry named Campbell chief, the mayor said, Campbell asked if every press release had to be passed off to the mayor, “and I don’t want to be a bottleneck,” Parry said, because the department issues so many releases regarding crimes.

“With this, I was not consulted,” Parry said. “I was not informed that the chief would send this out with the water bills.”

All new fitness equipment was purchased when the new police station was built, and money is always appropriated when a police dog is needed, Parry said.

City Controller Yvonne Hoffmaster told him the police department has “more than sufficient money in these funds for all of these expenses, so I’m wondering why are we doing this if all the money is there that we need in these expenses.”

“I’m very happy with our chief’s performance,” Parry said. “My business is business, and my business is money.”

“Praise in public, reprimand in private,” Councilman Gene Simmons, D-6th, said.

“I wouldn’t dare do that to any of my employees who work for me,” Deuitch said.