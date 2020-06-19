WATCH NOW: Sen. Young visits Indiana Dunes day after passing massive park maintenance proposal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PORTER — U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., visited the Indiana Dunes National Park Friday, just two days after the U.S. Senate approved the Great American Outdoors Act.

The proposed act would authorize federal spending of up to $1.9 billion a year, in each of the next five years, to begin addressing the approximately $12 billion nationwide deferred maintenance backlog at properties managed by the National Park Service.

Young called the act, "the most important environmental and conservation legislation in the last 50 years and it's particularly important to northwestern Indiana. We have national treasurers here from the Indiana Dunes National Park to just the long history of coexistence between nature on one hand and heavy industry on the other."

The proposed funding can be used to help the park service address an estimated $28 million in deferred maintenance projects at the Indiana Dunes National Park, he said.

Records show deferred maintenance at Indiana Dunes — which became a national park Feb. 15, 2019 — includes $16 million of work needed at the park's 120 buildings, $7 million for paved roads and $2 million for trails, as of Sept. 30, 2018.

"This is great for our economy," Young said. "We're already seeking a big uptick in the traffic through here."