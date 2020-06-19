You are the owner of this article.
WATCH NOW: Sen. Young visits Indiana Dunes day after passing massive park maintenance proposal
WATCH NOW: Sen. Young visits Indiana Dunes day after passing massive park maintenance proposal

PORTER — U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., visited the Indiana Dunes National Park Friday, just two days after the U.S. Senate approved the Great American Outdoors Act.

The proposed act would authorize federal spending of up to $1.9 billion a year, in each of the next five years, to begin addressing the approximately $12 billion nationwide deferred maintenance backlog at properties managed by the National Park Service.

Young called the act, "the most important environmental and conservation legislation in the last 50 years and it's particularly important to northwestern Indiana. We have national treasurers here from the Indiana Dunes National Park to just the long history of coexistence between nature on one hand and heavy industry on the other."

The proposed funding can be used to help the park service address an estimated $28 million in deferred maintenance projects at the Indiana Dunes National Park, he said.

Records show deferred maintenance at Indiana Dunes — which became a national park Feb. 15, 2019 — includes $16 million of work needed at the park's 120 buildings, $7 million for paved roads and $2 million for trails, as of Sept. 30, 2018.

"This is great for our economy," Young said. "We're already seeking a big uptick in the traffic through here."

The funding proposal — which still must pass the Democratic-controlled House — was approved 73-25 by the Republican-controlled Senate, with U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., opposing the plan, and Young voting in favor.

Even if the measure becomes law, there's no guarantee the National Park Service will spend the deferred maintenance backlog money at Indiana Dunes, and there is no timeline for doing so.

Nevertheless, U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, is looking forward to prompt consideration of the legislation by the House.

"It is imperative that the much needed investments are made to improve our environmental assets in order to attract new visitors and businesses to our Region," he said.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

