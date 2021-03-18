 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Some electronic participation at local government meetings likely to continue post-pandemic
2021 Indiana General Assembly

Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

Aldermen and city staff in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, meet electronically May 19, 2020, to avoid spreading COVID-19. A proposed Indiana law would allow members of local units of government to participate in meetings electronically at least some of the time, even after the pandemic is over.

 Scott Williams, file, Lake Geneva Regional News

The widespread shift to online local government meetings amid the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to continue in some form even after the public health emergency is over.

The Indiana Senate is poised to vote next week on legislation authorizing members of local governing bodies to continue attending meetings electronically — at least part of the time.

House Bill 1437 was revised Thursday by the Senate Local Government Committee to require at least half the members of a governing board be physically present for every meeting absent special circumstances.

The measure otherwise permits the remaining members to attend meetings electronically. But virtual participants only would be allowed vote on some proposals if the participant can be both seen and heard by other members and the general public.

Under the plan, a board member also must physically attend at least half of the governing body’s meetings each year, unless the member is absent due to military service, illness, the death of relative, or an emergency involving actual or threatened injury to people or property.

Local governing bodies also can set stricter in-person attendance requirements, according to the legislation.

In addition, it provides that board members must be physically present at a meeting to vote on certain high-profile matters, including adopting a budget, reducing personnel, initiating a referendum, exercising eminent domain authority, or establishing or increasing a tax, fee, or penalty.

Currently, Indiana local governments can hold all-electronic meetings, with every member participating virtually, under a provision of Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s COVID-19 emergency declaration.

The legislation would allow that to continue until the emergency expires, or in the case of any subsequent statewide or local emergency.

If the proposal is approved by the Republican-controlled Senate, it must then be reevaluated and readopted by the Republican-controlled House to advance to the governor’s desk to be signed into law.

