WATCH NOW: Some electronic participation at local government meetings likely to continue post-pandemic

The widespread shift to online local government meetings amid the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to continue in some form even after the public health emergency is over.

The Indiana Senate is poised to vote next week on legislation authorizing members of local governing bodies to continue attending meetings electronically — at least part of the time.

House Bill 1437 was revised Thursday by the Senate Local Government Committee to require at least half the members of a governing board be physically present for every meeting absent special circumstances.

The measure otherwise permits the remaining members to attend meetings electronically. But virtual participants only would be allowed vote on some proposals if the participant can be both seen and heard by other members and the general public.