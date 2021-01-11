WATCH NOW: State leaders acknowledge COVID-19 challenges at inauguration, still optimistic

The leaders of Indiana's executive branch were sworn-in Monday for their second, four-year terms during a comparatively toned down ceremony with strictly limited attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch each took the oath of office from Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush, who lived in Munster as a child, in a closed-to-the-public auditorium at the Indiana State Museum, just down the street from the Statehouse in Indianapolis.
Rush also swore-in Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Munster native who previously served two terms as Indiana secretary of state from 2002 to 2010, and represented the 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House between 2011 and 2019.
WATCH NOW: 2021 Indiana inauguration ceremony
In brief speeches, both Holcomb and Crouch acknowledged the unusual circumstances of their second inauguration and the enormous amount of work needed in the months ahead to continue protecting Hoosiers from the coronavirus through ongoing mitigation strategies and vaccine distribution.
"My fellow Hoosiers, I will not ever minimize the challenges that we still face emerging from this pandemic," Holcomb said. "We are certainly not where we need to be. But we are steadily crawling our way back."
According to the State Department of Health, more than 9,000 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 in the past 10 months and approximately 1 in 12 Hoosiers have been infected with the virus.
Yet, Holcomb and Crouch also said it's essential to look ahead, and shared their belief Indiana's pro-business tax climate, regulatory certainty, central U.S. location, and track record of overcoming challenges positions the state for great things in coming years and decades.
"At this moment — our moment — even knowing full well the awful toll of COVID-19, and acknowledging that we are still in its deadly grip, it's important to now look to the future — a future for our state and for our citizens that I believe is full of hope and opportunity," Holcomb said.
The governor said due to COVID-19, the future arrived more quickly than expected, with Hoosiers embracing telemedicine, streaming in-home entertainment, online retail, and even ordering fast food on mobile phone applications to an extent that never could have been predicted a year ago.
At the same time, Holcomb insisted Indiana was ready for that future by already being among the leading states in the nation for business and industry in the life sciences, aerospace, health care, defense, biosciences and advanced manufacturing; investing in transportation and technological infrastructure throughout the state; and training Hoosier workers for the jobs of tomorrow.
"Indiana today is one of the undisputed best places in the country for business," Holcomb said.
He also said Indiana's people are the best — whether front-line health care workers, scientists, police officers, teachers, farmers, supermarket cashiers, students, long-haul truckers and millions more — who are doing what has to be done to move Indiana forward during a crisis.
"When I stood here for the first time, four years ago, I described how we are all the descendants of pioneers. People who didn't just settle this territory, but who were trailblazers, inventors, innovators, visionaries, always with an eye toward finding new and better ways to do things, always with an eye toward the future and what was next," Holcomb said.
"I remain convinced that, for Indiana, the future is in fact now, and I will work every day to make that future a reality for all of us."
Crouch echoed that pioneer sentiment as she urged all Hoosiers to live each day to the fullest and to "not waste a moment as we work to build a better Indiana."
"Let us commit ourselves to the idea that we can and will make a difference if we act with purpose and conviction," Crouch said.
"And let us not look back on our days with regret, but with the knowledge that we continued a legacy of leadership that will make Hoosiers more proud and more prosperous than ever before."
Also taking office Monday as leader of Indiana's Department of Education was Katie Jenner, the first governor-appointed secretary of education, after the Republican-controlled General Assembly agreed in 2019 to eliminate the elected post of state superintendent of public instruction.