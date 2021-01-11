WATCH NOW: State leaders acknowledge COVID-19 challenges at inauguration, still optimistic

"Indiana today is one of the undisputed best places in the country for business," Holcomb said.

He also said Indiana's people are the best — whether front-line health care workers, scientists, police officers, teachers, farmers, supermarket cashiers, students, long-haul truckers and millions more — who are doing what has to be done to move Indiana forward during a crisis.

"When I stood here for the first time, four years ago, I described how we are all the descendants of pioneers. People who didn't just settle this territory, but who were trailblazers, inventors, innovators, visionaries, always with an eye toward finding new and better ways to do things, always with an eye toward the future and what was next," Holcomb said.

"I remain convinced that, for Indiana, the future is in fact now, and I will work every day to make that future a reality for all of us."

Crouch echoed that pioneer sentiment as she urged all Hoosiers to live each day to the fullest and to "not waste a moment as we work to build a better Indiana."

"Let us commit ourselves to the idea that we can and will make a difference if we act with purpose and conviction," Crouch said.