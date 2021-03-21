WATCH NOW: State leaders still figuring out how to spend Indiana's $3 billion in federal COVID-19 aid

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We have the ability to emerge, and accelerate away from this pandemic, because of the strong position we went in and this assistance that’s coming our way,” Holcomb said.

One-time funds

Both Johnston and House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, insisted that using these one-time funds in a way that creates an ongoing obligation, such as immediate teacher pay hikes, is the wrong policy for Indiana.

“We know these are one-time dollars, and it’s extraordinarily important that you use one-time dollars to give long-term investments a greater return on that investment and don’t create financial cliffs,” Huston said.

“One of the things we’re trying to do is think about both the short-term and long-term implications of this. Obviously, if you buy down debt that reduces the state’s long-term appropriation amounts and gives us flexibility on tax cuts and economic investments in the future.”

Johnston said he’s been working with budget leaders in both the House and Senate to find the best uses for the money as legislators get closer to finalizing the new state budget.