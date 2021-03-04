WATCH NOW: Three NWI communities win nearly $6 million in state grants for new trails

WATCH NOW: Three NWI communities win nearly $6M in state grants for new trails
The network of paved trails that link together people and communities throughout Northwest Indiana is poised to grow ever larger in the months ahead.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Thursday three localities in Lake and Porter counties bested dozens of competitors to win a share of the $30 million available in the second round of Indiana's $100 million Next Level Trails grant program.
The Northwest Indiana grant recipients are the city of Crown Point, $3 million; Portage Redevelopment Commission, $2.5 million; and the city of Valparaiso, $364,500.
According to the Department of Natural Resources, the Crown Point project involves two segments of new, paved trail: A 1.2-mile stretch of the Pennsy Greenway from Clark Road to the Erie Lackawanna Trail at White Hawk Golf Course; and a 1.64-mile extension from the Veterans Memorial Parkway Summit Street trailhead southeast to Sportsplex Park.
Crown Point Mayor David Uran said he's grateful to Holcomb and the Indiana DNR for funding important community projects, adding to the city's quality of life, and helping Crown Point continue "building a stronger community from within."
In Portage, the new 0.88-mile trail will close a gap in the Marquette Greenway system between the Ameriplex Business Park and Burns Harbor by constructing an asphalt trail and boardwalk through part of Indiana Dunes National Park, including a pedestrian bridge over Salt Creek.
The 1.45 miles of new trail in Valparaiso will be built of concrete along the south side of Vale Park Road and the west side of Froberg Road, filling gaps in the city's trail system and improving neighborhood connections to Valparaiso High School and local parks.
Mitch Barloga, who is informally known as the "Trail Czar" at the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission, said he was "absolutely ecstatic" over the Next Level Trails grants awarded to Region localities.
"It is a phenomenal testament to the passion our communities have for our trails," Barloga said. "They probably represent the best quality of life amenity that any community can invest in. We've been seeing just tremendous trail growth throughout the state and this region for many years, and it's just seemingly going exponential at this point."
Holcomb said improving connections really is what the Next Level Trails program is all about.
To that end, the Republican said he's proud the Crown Point project supports the development of the 12-state Great American Rail-Trail Route and the Portage segment fills a missing link on the trail from Chicago to New Buffalo, Michigan.
"These projects are a transformational investment in quality of life for communities across our state and a valuable tool for economic and tourism development," Holcomb said. "We are creating important connections that take us one step closer to becoming the most trail-friendly state in the country."
DNR Director Dan Bortner said the trails and parks across Indiana have seen unprecedented usage over the past 12 months due to Hoosiers seeking more local recreation opportunities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Demand for trails has never been higher, and we are excited to partner with local governments and non-profits to build these important community assets," Bortner said.
Applications for the third and final round of Next Level Trails grants are expected to be available to Indiana municipalities in November, with new grants awarded in early 2022.
In addition to the nearly $6 million provided to Northwest Indiana communities in the second round, Schererville, Burns Harbor and Hebron in 2019 landed approximately $5 million for trail construction in the first round of state grant awards.
LAKE COUNTY TRAILS
Buckley Homestead
The Chesapeake and Ohio Greenway (aka the C&O Trail)
Length: 1.9 miles
Trail Access: Broadway and Taft Street, Merrillville
Surface: asphalt
Deep River County Park
Erie Lackawanna Trail
Green Link Trail
Gibson Woods Nature Preserve
Hobart Prairie Grove Trail
Homestead Village and Homestead Acres
Length: 2 miles total
Trail Access: 10250 Olcott Ave. or 9921 Olcott Ave., St. John
Surface: paved
Hoosier Prairie Nature Preserve
Lake Etta
Lake George Trail (Wolf Lake)
Length: 3.1 miles
Trail Access: North end of Forsythe Park, Hammond; 119th Street, Whiting
Surface: asphalt
Lake Hills Park
Lemon Lake
Little Calumet River Levee Trail
Length: 6 miles
Trail Access: West head is Calumet Avenue, Munster. East head is Martin Luther King Drive, Gary
Surface: asphalt
Marquette Trail
Length: 2.1 miles
Trail Access: East Lot 540 North County Line Road, Gary
Surface: paved
Marquette Drive and Oak Avenue Trail
Length: 1.3 miles
Trail access: Marquette Drive and Oak Avenue, Gary
Surface: paved
Miller Woods
Monon Trail
Oak Ridge Prairie
Oak Savannah Trail
Pennsy Greenway
St. John Trail
Length: 2.5 miles
Trail access: Olcott Ave. and White Oak, St. John
Surface: asphalt
Stoney Run County Park
Three Rivers
Length: 1.5 miles
Trail access: 2800 Colorado St., Lake Station
Surface: asphalt
Timberlane Park Trail
Length: .125 miles
Trail access: 11825 W. 90th Place, St. John
Surface: paved
Veterans Memorial Bikeway
Length: 8.3 miles
Trail Access: Ind. 231, Crown Point
Surface: paved
West Beach Trail
Whihala Beachside Trail
Wicker Memorial Park
LAPORTE COUNTY TRAILS
Ambler Flatwoods Trails
Length: Three trails totaling 5 miles
Trail Access: Meer Road and County Road 900 North, Michigan City
Surface: natural
Brincka Cross Gardens
Creek Ridge County Park Trails
Length: Four trails totaling 1.35 mile
Trail Access: 7943 W. 400 N., Michigan City
Surface: natural
Heron Rookery Trail
Lincoln Memorial Trails
Length: Three trails totaling 1.5 miles
Trail Access: 10335 W. 350 S., Westville
Surface: natural
Luhr County Park Trails
Length: Four trails totaling 1.7 mile
Trail Access: 3178 S. County Road 150W, LaPorte
Surface: paved
Pinhook Trail
Red Mill County Park
Length: Three trails totaling 1.05 miles
Trail Access: 0185 S. Holmesville Road, LaPorte
Surface: paved
PORTER COUNTY TRAILS
Bailly/Chellberg Trail
Calumet Dunes Trail
Calumet Trail
Coffee Creek Watershed Preserve
Cowles Bog Trail
Dunes Kankakee Bike Trail
Dune Ridge Trail
Glenwood Dunes Trail
Great Marsh Trail
Iron Horse Heritage Trail
Length: 5 miles
Trail Access: Ind. 149, ¾ miles south of U.S. 20, Portage
Surface: natural
Indiana State Dunes Park
Lakewood Link Trail (within Rogers Lakewood Park)
Length: 2 miles
Trail Access: 5320 N. Meridian Road, Valparaiso
Surface: paved
Little Calumet River Trail
Outback Trail
Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk Trail
Porter Brickyard Trail
Length: 3.5 Miles
Trail Access: North lot, 1184 N. Mineral Springs Road, Dune Acres
Surface: paved