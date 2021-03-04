WATCH NOW: Three NWI communities win nearly $6 million in state grants for new trails

The 1.45 miles of new trail in Valparaiso will be built of concrete along the south side of Vale Park Road and the west side of Froberg Road, filling gaps in the city's trail system and improving neighborhood connections to Valparaiso High School and local parks.

Mitch Barloga, who is informally known as the "Trail Czar" at the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission, said he was "absolutely ecstatic" over the Next Level Trails grants awarded to Region localities.

"It is a phenomenal testament to the passion our communities have for our trails," Barloga said. "They probably represent the best quality of life amenity that any community can invest in. We've been seeing just tremendous trail growth throughout the state and this region for many years, and it's just seemingly going exponential at this point."

Holcomb said improving connections really is what the Next Level Trails program is all about.

To that end, the Republican said he's proud the Crown Point project supports the development of the 12-state Great American Rail-Trail Route and the Portage segment fills a missing link on the trail from Chicago to New Buffalo, Michigan.