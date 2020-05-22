You are the owner of this article.
WATCH NOW: U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., speaks about Memorial Day
WATCH NOW: U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., speaks about Memorial Day

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., released this message Friday encouraging all Hoosiers to join him on Memorial Day "in remembering and honoring the brave souls who laid down their lives protecting our country."

