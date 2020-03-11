Water testing for lead contamination on tap for Indiana schools

The drinking water at every public and private school in Indiana soon will be required to be tested at least once for lead contamination, with Lake County schools subject to regular, ongoing water tests.

The Indiana House gave final approval Tuesday to House Enrolled Act 1265, requiring statewide school water testing for lead and mandating remediation if the lead level in the water exceeds the federal action level of 15 parts per billion.

"In recent times, there has been increased awareness of the problems being caused by disrepair and old age in these schools," said state Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond, the sponsor. "There have been problems in both Hammond and East Chicago, and I am sure that is only the tip of the iceberg."

Under the plan, officials responsible for a school building must have its drinking water tested for lead by Jan. 1, 2023, unless the water previously has been tested and found in compliance since 2016.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In Lake County, the water in every school building must be tested at least every other year starting in 2023, in recognition of the environmental problems associated with the Region's heavy industry, including lead contamination.