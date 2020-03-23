'We'll come back stronger,' Valpo mayor tells struggling businesses

VALPARAISO — The COVID-19 pandemic is taking its toll on the local businesses, with some temporarily closing and/or laying off employees, Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy told chamber members Monday morning.

"I do want to emphasize, however, that we will get out of this," he said during a teleconference call. "We'll come back stronger. Normalcy will return to our community."

"Right now we need leaders to remain calm and focused on how we can get through this," Murphy said.

Murphy announced the city is enacting a hiring freeze and is limiting non-critical spending in anticipation of weathering the uncertain financial times ahead. It is likely, he said, that the county will be postponing the deadline for the first round of property tax payments until possibly July, which will impact the city and other taxing units.

The city is focusing on maintaining essential services, such as police, fire, utilities and public works, he said. City hall remains open by appointment only and services such as issuing building permits and carrying out inspections are ongoing.

"Obviously this is a fluid situation, so that can change," Murphy said.