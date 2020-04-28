Website connects Hoosiers to trusted mental health resources amid COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A new state website aims to connect Hoosiers experiencing anxiety, depression or other mental health issues due to the coronavirus pandemic with free advice, resources and programs that can help.

The site — BeWellIndiana.org — links to resources compiled by the Division of Mental Health and Addiction at the Indiana Family and Social Service Administration, including coping mechanisms, crisis counseling, stress monitoring, domestic violence resources, substance use disorder and recovery, and tips for helping children, youth and teens.

Videos featuring medical experts, people in recovery and practicing Indiana clinicians addressing specific mental health topics also are available on the site, along with a Mental Health America self-assessment to help users determine if they might benefit from seeking a professional mental health diagnosis and support.

"I am proud of the public-private collaboration and expertise from so many of our partners captured in this single resource," said Gov. Eric Holcomb. "It is imperative that we recognize how our mental health is affected by this pandemic."

"BeWellIndiana.org is a reflection of the care and concern our fellow Hoosiers have for one another."