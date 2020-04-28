Website connects Hoosiers to trusted mental health resources amid COVID-19 pandemic

A new state website aims to connect Hoosiers experiencing anxiety, depression or other mental health issues due to the coronavirus pandemic with free advice, resources and programs that can help.
The site — BeWellIndiana.org — links to resources compiled by the Division of Mental Health and Addiction at the Indiana Family and Social Service Administration, including coping mechanisms, crisis counseling, stress monitoring, domestic violence resources, substance use disorder and recovery, and tips for helping children, youth and teens.
Videos featuring medical experts, people in recovery and practicing Indiana clinicians addressing specific mental health topics also are available on the site, along with a Mental Health America self-assessment to help users determine if they might benefit from seeking a professional mental health diagnosis and support.
"I am proud of the public-private collaboration and expertise from so many of our partners captured in this single resource," said Gov. Eric Holcomb. "It is imperative that we recognize how our mental health is affected by this pandemic."
"BeWellIndiana.org is a reflection of the care and concern our fellow Hoosiers have for one another."
Beyond mental health topics, the website includes resources and recommendations on homeschooling, ways to work from home, information on coping with a job loss, and addressing medical questions and concerns.
The site also includes links for Hoosiers seeking help with insurance, unemployment, child care, food insecurity and more.
"We are proud to connect Hoosiers with the mental health resources to help them be well and stay well," said Dr. Jennifer Sullivan, FSSA secretary.
"We acknowledge how the fear and anxiety about the coronavirus can be overwhelming and trigger strong emotions and reactions in adults and children. Our hope is to help Hoosiers cope with that stress so that they can be better for themselves, their families and their community."
While the website currently is focused on conditions connected to COVID-19, FSSA plans to keep it available and updated with general mental health links once the pandemic has passed.
Antonio Uribe
Nathan Donaldson
Jason Glisan
Gallery
Masked benefactor
Orville Redenbacher statue
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.