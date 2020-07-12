Wednesday is shifted filing deadline for 2019 federal and state income tax returns

The estimated half-million Hoosiers who put off filing their 2019 federal and state income tax returns due to the coronavirus pandemic have just a few days remaining to get them in.
The annual income tax filing deadline was shifted to July 15 from April 15 this year to accommodate Hoosiers unable to visit their tax preparers amid COVID-19 shutdowns, and to give people more time to pay any taxes owed.
According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, an individual who owes taxes can avoid penalties and interest by paying at least 90% of the amount by Wednesday's deadline.
"If you're having an issue paying your taxes, we are here to help," said DOR Commissioner Bob Grennes.
"We offer several payment options to ensure customers are able to pay their taxes on time to avoid penalties and interest, including scheduling a future payment. We also support online payment options that can be made 24/7."
Hoosiers with questions about individual income tax returns, extensions and payment options can get more information online at dor.in.gov, or by contacting DOR customer service at 317-232-2240 weekdays between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Region time.
Taxpayers with a 2019 adjusted gross income of $69,000 or less also still can file their federal and state taxes electronically at no cost using INfreefile, available online at freefile.dor.in.gov.
