PORTAGE — The four candidates vying to represent the Democratic Party in the city's mayoral race agree on one thing: It is time to heal the city and move forward.
Clerk-Treasurer Chris Stidham, City Councilwoman Sue Lynch, city Economic Development Director Andy Maletta and local Realtor Leo Hatch Jr. are competing in the May 7 primary to represent their party in the November municipal elections. The primary winner will take on Republican Mayor John Cannon in November.
The city has been fractured the past few years following the indictment and conviction of former Republican Mayor James Snyder, who is awaiting sentencing on federal bribery and tax obstruction charges. Snyder and some council members were at odds over various issues with the animosity often spilling out during public meetings.
"Just as a council person, I've been frustrated by what's been going on in the city. Things have been falling through the cracks. I want to put this all behind us and move forward," Lynch said.
"It's no secret what Portage has gone through the last few years. It is something you never would have dreamed of happening here. We need change. I understand the issues and want to put the negativity behind us," Maletta said, adding the city also has to repair relationships with other entities, such as the schools and county.
"We need to focus on the issues that are important to people," Stidham said, adding the next administration needs to rebuild trust and move forward. "I want Portage to be a great community for our children to grow up in and want to move back to."
"I want to bring the community together. We've been let down," Hatch said.
Beyond moving forward from the recent past, the candidates say there are several issues facing the city in the next four years from infrastructure needs to finances to economic development.
Sue Lynch suelynchformayor.com
"Taxpayers and citizens don't ask a lot from us. They want basic, but quality, services," Lynch said.
She said her goal would be to get the city's financial house in order.
"We have a lot of debt," she said, adding the city needs to conduct an audit to determine how money has been spent. She said she believes the city also needs to fight hard as the state is renegotiating the lease for the operation of the Indiana Toll Road to make sure Portage receives its fair share of the funding.
"I also want to work collaboratively with other cities and towns to bring money into the Region," Lynch said.
She said working on the downtown, connecting its elements and developing the area also is important, as well as addressing infrastructure needs in the city and working to address problem areas and projects in a more reasonable way than in the past.
Andy Maletta maletta4portage.com
"We need leadership, and we need people to work together. That means being open with people and being honest with people," Maletta said, adding the mayor and clerk-treasurer must work together to be fiscally responsible and understand the finances of the city.
Maletta said he would like to instill a "culture of continuous improvement" in the city. While departments do a good job, "we got to be thinking how can we do a better job, how can we be more efficient."
Maletta said he's learned from his father, Sammie, who spent 16 years as mayor, the ins and outs as well as the demands of the job, including the need for honesty and transparency.
"It's not a part-time, it's not a full-time, it's an all-the-time job," Maletta said, adding he was encouraged to run by several groups of people.
Chris Stidham stidhamforportage.com/
Stidham said he has three primary issues in his campaign: infrastructure, jobs and education.
Infrastructure is a continuing problem in the city, and Stidham is proposing a 45-miles-in-45-months plan addressing roads within the city. He said he can reach the goal without any additional tax money, but by reprogramming existing spending.
Stidham said drainage issues and connecting sidewalks also need to be addressed.
Stidham said he would like to "vastly expand" the grant program, which gives school districts funds collected from tax increment financing districts. The city's Redevelopment Commission presently allocates funds to schools, but he would like to see that expanded to assist with teacher retention and vocational education.
"People want real jobs, not three jobs," Stidham said, adding the city gives a lot of tax breaks to businesses who provide low-paying jobs instead of higher-paying jobs to support a family. He believes that needs to be reviewed.
"I want to get us out of debt," Hatch said, adding he's been told the city is nearly $100 million in debt.
Hatch said he also wants to address infrastructure by paving roads, especially on the west side of the city and address unfinished projects. He said he also supports a roundabout at Willowdale Road and Central Avenue and would like to build a new City Hall in the Portage Mall.
"I don't like the pollution that the mills put out. I would like to do something about that," Hatch said.
"I would like to look out for residents of nursing homes and do more, like get them out to go to church or out to dinner," Hatch said.
Hatch also pledged to give up his salary in support of the city's police, fire and street departments.