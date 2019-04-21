PORTAGE — The city's police department will share its knowledge and engage with residents in…

PORTAGE — Over the next 10 years, the city's population could increase some 3,700 people, ac…

PORTAGE — The City Council has voted down a zoning change request, essentially blocking the …

Portage Mayoral Debate

The League of Women Voters of Porter County and the Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce will host a debate between the four Democrat candidates for Portage mayor from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24 at Ironworkers Local 395, 6570 AmeriPlex Drive.

Candidates will be fielding questions from both the media and written submissions from the audience.