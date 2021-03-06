Wenger to lead Porter County Democrats

PORTAGE — The keys to the Porter County Democratic Party were handed to a new generation Saturday.

Drew Wenger, 31, of Valparaiso, was chosen to replace Jeff Chidester, who had served as party chairman for 24 years. Wenger has been chairman of the Valparaiso Democrats’ organization.

Robert Cotton, a Valparaiso city councilman in his second term, also had run for chairman. Cotton spoke of turning his district blue after decades of being under Republican control. “Every voice counts. That means the power of us,” he said.

“Robert, you’re a fantastic person, and you are a star of this party,” Wenger told Cotton after the election results were announced.

“Today is not just our reorganization, it’s a reunification,” Chidester said.

“I firmly believe the Democratic Party can be the vessel of the working class spiritual revival that this party needs,” Wenger said.

Wenger made it clear he will brook no public feuds between Democrats, especially after the primary election.

“Too often, we fight among ourselves and undercut our party’s gains,” he said. “I want us to organize into an effective fighting force.”