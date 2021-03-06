Wenger to lead Porter County Democrats

PORTAGE — The keys to the Porter County Democratic Party were handed to a new generation Saturday.
Drew Wenger, 31, of Valparaiso, was chosen to replace Jeff Chidester, who had served as party chairman for 24 years. Wenger has been chairman of the Valparaiso Democrats’ organization.
Robert Cotton, a Valparaiso city councilman in his second term, also had run for chairman. Cotton spoke of turning his district blue after decades of being under Republican control. “Every voice counts. That means the power of us,” he said.
“Robert, you’re a fantastic person, and you are a star of this party,” Wenger told Cotton after the election results were announced.
“Today is not just our reorganization, it’s a reunification,” Chidester said.
“I firmly believe the Democratic Party can be the vessel of the working class spiritual revival that this party needs,” Wenger said.
Wenger made it clear he will brook no public feuds between Democrats, especially after the primary election.
“Too often, we fight among ourselves and undercut our party’s gains,” he said. “I want us to organize into an effective fighting force.”
Wenger spoke of Republican gains locally in last November’s election. “The simple fact is the Republicans outmaneuvered us. They won,” but not by much, Wenger said. “That kind of obstacle, we can overcome it.”
Chidester also spoke of the election results, saying the defeat of his brother, former Porter Superior Court Judge David Chidester, and judicial candidate Matt Soliday were especially troubling.
He acknowledged former President Donald Trump’s effect on the election. “Our opposition has been led astray by a madman for the last four years,” Chidester said.
Chidester said it was time for him to step aside as party chairman to gain fresh perspectives and welcome new people to the party’s leadership. Also elected Saturday were Vice Chair Susan Swarner, Treasurer Rebecca Tomerlin and Secretary Eric Skalka.
There were 112 votes cast Saturday. Porter County has 124 precincts.
Wenger said Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential bid persuaded him to become politically active.
Citizens have become disconnected and need to become civically engaged again, he said.
“The political realm of me doing this is just one aspect of building a vibrant community,” Wenger said.
Chidester said he plans to continue being an active member of the local Democratic Party.