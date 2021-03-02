'We're so close': Crown Point mayor looks ahead to summer events in wake of canceling St. Patrick's Day festivities

CROWN POINT — It's been nearly a year since the coronavirus shuttered normal life across the Region.

The effects of a pandemic world continue to be felt around Northwest Indiana, with many community events on hold, or canceled altogether.

During his monthly forum, Crown Point Mayor David Uran addressed the city's decision to cancel the St. Patrick's Day parade for the second year in a row.

"When I became mayor back in 2008, I created the St. Patrick's Day parade, and I'm just as disappointed for the second year in a row that we couldn't have this event that has been created under my administration and my team," Uran said.

"It's really something we look forward to engage and get people excited about the spring, get people out of their homes and get people to reengage with their neighbors and have visitors come to Crown Point."

While it's disappointing to see the event canceled, Uran said the city has to look at the safety aspect of holding events.

Although sports events in the area are moving ahead, Uran said those events have attendance caps, and the city doesn't have the capability to host the popular parade within the state's COVID-19 guidelines.