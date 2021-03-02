'We're so close': Crown Point mayor looks ahead to summer events in wake of canceling St. Patrick's Day festivities

CROWN POINT — It's been nearly a year since the coronavirus shuttered normal life across the Region.
The effects of a pandemic world continue to be felt around Northwest Indiana, with many community events on hold, or canceled altogether.
During his monthly forum, Crown Point Mayor David Uran addressed the city's decision to cancel the St. Patrick's Day parade for the second year in a row.
"When I became mayor back in 2008, I created the St. Patrick's Day parade, and I'm just as disappointed for the second year in a row that we couldn't have this event that has been created under my administration and my team," Uran said.
"It's really something we look forward to engage and get people excited about the spring, get people out of their homes and get people to reengage with their neighbors and have visitors come to Crown Point."
While it's disappointing to see the event canceled, Uran said the city has to look at the safety aspect of holding events.
Although sports events in the area are moving ahead, Uran said those events have attendance caps, and the city doesn't have the capability to host the popular parade within the state's COVID-19 guidelines.
As of Feb. 22, the most recent data available from the Indiana State Department of Health, Lake County was at a yellow advisory level, which recommends the overall size of a social gathering be limited to 100 people.
The St. Patrick's Day parade, Uran said, draws thousands to Crown Point.
"It's difficult when you have a big group of people that's in our community and then people who are visitors, who come outside of Crown Point, especially when everything else has been canceled," Uran said.
"If we continue to do our event, you can only imagine the multitude of people that would come to Crown Point on top of each other."
The longtime mayor added, "We are so close to the finish line of getting past this and our positivity ratings (are) continuing to decline."
Lake County's positivity rate from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23 was 4.8% for all tests, down from 11.1% on Jan. 17, state data shows.
Uran said with the decreased positivity rates and vaccine availability, Crown Point doesn't "want to be the community (that) takes a step back."
Moving ahead, Uran said city officials are looking forward to hosting the Fourth of July parade and are poised to return to in-person meetings next month.
The city has offered virtual municipal meetings since the onset of the pandemic, and has largely conducted public meetings virtually since the end of 2020.
"Come April, we plan on having the City Hall reopen again for Plan Commission, Redevelopment Commission meetings; City Council meetings; Board of Works meetings; interaction of community people that can come in that want to do business with our city staff within the rules and guidelines at that time," he said.