Where does your city or town rank in the latest U.S. Census participation rates?

Hoosiers are doing a better job responding to the 2020 U.S. Census than residents of most other states, but tens of thousands of Indiana residents, including many in the Region, still have yet to participate in the once-a-decade count of the nation's population.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Indiana ranks 10th among the 50 states with 66% of Hoosiers fulfilling their legal obligation to complete the census questionnaire, either online or on paper, as of Thursday.

That nearly matches eighth-place Illinois (66.3%) and ninth-place Ohio (66.2%), and is well ahead of the national census response rate of 61.6%.

Hoosiers who have yet to complete the census still can submit their household information online at 2020census.gov.

The Census Bureau also has been mailing paper questionnaires to non-respondents, who may not have participated because they don't have access to a computer or smartphone, and soon will send in-person census enumerators to residences from which no census response has been received.