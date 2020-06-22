Where does your city or town rank in the latest U.S. Census participation rates?

Hoosiers are doing a better job responding to the 2020 U.S. Census than residents of most other states, but tens of thousands of Indiana residents, including many in the Region, still have yet to participate in the once-a-decade count of the nation's population.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Indiana ranks 10th among the 50 states with 66% of Hoosiers fulfilling their legal obligation to complete the census questionnaire, either online or on paper, as of Thursday.
That nearly matches eighth-place Illinois (66.3%) and ninth-place Ohio (66.2%), and is well ahead of the national census response rate of 61.6%.
Hoosiers who have yet to complete the census still can submit their household information online at 2020census.gov.
The Census Bureau also has been mailing paper questionnaires to non-respondents, who may not have participated because they don't have access to a computer or smartphone, and soon will send in-person census enumerators to residences from which no census response has been received.
The national, state and local population totals tallied by the census are used to determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives, and set how hundreds of billions of dollars in public funds are allocated for critical public services like emergency response, schools, hospitals, roads and bridges over the next decade.
Overall, census participation in three Northwest Indiana counties exceeds both the state and national response rates, with 74.1% of Porter County households submitting their census form, 71.2% of Jasper County and 66.8% in Newton County.
Lake County slightly lags the state rate with 65.3% participation, as does LaPorte County at 64.6%. Both, however, are better than the national response rate, according to Census Bureau data.
At the same time, the response rates within each county vary widely, as some communities prioritize and promote the census — such as St. John, which has the highest municipal response rate in Indiana at 85.3% — while others take a more hands-off approach.
According to the Census Bureau, here are the census response rates, as of Thursday, in the cities and towns of Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties:
Lake County: 65.3%
Cedar Lake: 73.2%
Crown Point: 79.0%
Dyer: 82.8%
East Chicago: 42.1%
Gary: 45.1%
Griffith: 70.0%
Hammond: 60.0%
Highland: 77.8%
Hobart: 73.5%
Lake Station: 61.7%
Lowell: 78.4%
Merrillville: 67.9%
Munster: 81.2%
New Chicago: 63.7%
Schererville: 79.1%
Schneider: 56.5%
St. John: 85.3%
Whiting: 53.2%
Winfield: 77.3%
Porter County: 74.1%
Beverly Shores: 47.9%
Burns Harbor: 67.5%
Chesterton: 75.3%
Dune Acres: 57.5%
Hebron: 74.0%
Kouts: 75.4%
Ogden Dunes: 71.8%
Pines: 56.9%
Portage: 70.7%
Porter: 73.6%
Valparaiso: 72.6%
LaPorte County: 64.6%
Kingsford Heights: 58.4%
LaCrosse: 62.7%
LaPorte: 62.8%
Long Beach: 47.8%
Michiana Shores: 37.4%
Michigan City: 57.9%
Pottawattamie Park: 77.7%
Trail Creek: 79.9%
Wanatah: 73.6%
Westville: 57.5%
