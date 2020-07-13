White cop allegedly prepared to draw weapon on black Region lawmaker at Statehouse

The Statehouse generally is closed to the public on weekends and largely has been closed to everyone since March, including state employees, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Visitors to the building normally have to pass through a metal detector.

In this case, the senators said they used their electronic key cards to open the Statehouse door to get people out of the storm that ultimately felled numerous large trees in Indianapolis, including some near the Statehouse.

The Statehouse incident follows a July 4 confrontation between Vauhxx Booker, a black man, and group of white men at Lake Monroe, near Bloomington, Indiana, that's been described as an "attempted lynching" since one of the white men reportedly said, "Get a rope" while they pinned Booker to a tree.

Drake, who is black, said the two events show "it doesn’t matter how far we think we've come, we still have so much further to go. ... Last week, it was being black in the woods. This week, it is being black in the Statehouse."