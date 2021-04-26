 Skip to main content
Whiting creates downtown plaza
Whiting City Hall

 Doug Ross, file, The Times

WHITING — People will have a new way to enjoy the business district as the city moves forward with plans to create a type of plaza downtown.

Mayor Steve Spebar said Whiting will use Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) money, which comes from the federal government and is administered through the county, to construct a project he said is being called the "119th Street ADA-inclusive gathering space."

A wooden deck will be built on the north side of 119th Street in an area between LaPorte and Central avenues where Spebar said a billboard and little-used section for parking now sit.

He said the city will rent the space from the owner of the property.

The deck will include seating, tables, lighting and awnings for shade and provide a place for people who might want to grab food from a nearby restaurant and dine al fresco.

"It will be a little gathering place for people to relax and kind of enjoy the downtown atmosphere," Spebar said.

The deck will be at ground level so it will be handicap-accessible.

"We think it's a nice addition to the downtown," Spebar said. "It's a nice amenity."

Spebar said CDBG funds are available every other year and that City Council President Chris Sarvanidis, D-at large, handled the required public hearing process that was necessary to secure the money.

Spebar said the project cannot start until Sept. 1 due to federal requirements.

"So we're looking forward to completing this next year," he said.

Spebar said the city would receive $33,370 in CDBG funds and will cover the remaining cost of the project, which is expected to be at least double that amount.

