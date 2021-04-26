Whiting creates downtown plaza

WHITING — People will have a new way to enjoy the business district as the city moves forward with plans to create a type of plaza downtown.

Mayor Steve Spebar said Whiting will use Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) money, which comes from the federal government and is administered through the county, to construct a project he said is being called the "119th Street ADA-inclusive gathering space."

A wooden deck will be built on the north side of 119th Street in an area between LaPorte and Central avenues where Spebar said a billboard and little-used section for parking now sit.

He said the city will rent the space from the owner of the property.

The deck will include seating, tables, lighting and awnings for shade and provide a place for people who might want to grab food from a nearby restaurant and dine al fresco.

"It will be a little gathering place for people to relax and kind of enjoy the downtown atmosphere," Spebar said.

The deck will be at ground level so it will be handicap-accessible.

"We think it's a nice addition to the downtown," Spebar said. "It's a nice amenity."