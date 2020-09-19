Whiting Democrats pick Steve Spebar to be city's new mayor

Spebar, a 1980 graduate of Bishop Noll Institute, thanked his fellow committee members for their confidence in him and their support in allowing him to serve out the roughly three years that remained in Stahura's term.

"We're going to move this city forward," Spebar said. "We're going to continue to move it forward, but I need your help. And your prayers."

Spebar has worn many hats in Whiting over the years.

He is currently the city's zoning administrator, and before that he was a city councilman for 16 years. For 12 of those 16 years he served as the council's finance committee chairman.

He was Whiting's street commissioner for 13 years and has been the city's Democratic Party chairman for seven years.

"For many years I've been involved in politics in the city, and with the situation at hand, I felt I was the best equipped with my knowledge of the city and different departments to assume the office," Spebar said.

He mentioned a continuation of excellent city services and the continued improvement of quality of life for residents as two of his goals.

He is confident the city will be able to recover from the unexpected way Stahura left office.