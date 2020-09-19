Whiting Democrats pick Steve Spebar to be city's new mayor

WHITING — The city has a new mayor, and it's longtime resident and public servant Steve Spebar.
A large crowd that stayed somewhat socially distant gathered at Whiting City Hall Saturday morning for a caucus of the city's six Democratic precinct committee members that would determine who would replace former Mayor Joseph Stahura.
Stahura was elected mayor in 2013 but resigned Sept. 2 after being charged with wire fraud and filing a false tax statement.
The caucus was devoid of drama, as Spebar, 58, was the only committee member to file a declaration of candidacy.
Jim Weiser, chairman of the Lake County Democratic Party, conducted the caucus and said no secret ballot was required by law since there was just one candidate.
A voice vote was taken instead with no objections and Spebar was then sworn in by former Whiting City Court Judge Ann "Pat" Likens, who told the audience she was honored to administer the oath for Spebar, whom she taught at St. John the Baptist School in Whiting.
Weiser said he and the new mayor have developed a close relationship due to Spebar's role as chairman of the city's Democratic Party.
"I know this is a difficult time for our party," Weiser said. "This is a difficult time for your community with what occurred. The good news is, you got a great guy here. A guy that's going to carry on and keep Whiting strong and continue to make you a community that's literally the envy of the rest of the county."
Spebar, a 1980 graduate of Bishop Noll Institute, thanked his fellow committee members for their confidence in him and their support in allowing him to serve out the roughly three years that remained in Stahura's term.
"We're going to move this city forward," Spebar said. "We're going to continue to move it forward, but I need your help. And your prayers."
Spebar has worn many hats in Whiting over the years.
He is currently the city's zoning administrator, and before that he was a city councilman for 16 years. For 12 of those 16 years he served as the council's finance committee chairman.
He was Whiting's street commissioner for 13 years and has been the city's Democratic Party chairman for seven years.
"For many years I've been involved in politics in the city, and with the situation at hand, I felt I was the best equipped with my knowledge of the city and different departments to assume the office," Spebar said.
He mentioned a continuation of excellent city services and the continued improvement of quality of life for residents as two of his goals.
He is confident the city will be able to recover from the unexpected way Stahura left office.
"It will be a healing process, but this community is strong," Spebar said. "We're gonna heal."
