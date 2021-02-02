Whiting mayor selects new police chief

Spebar said maintaining safety in the city will be one of Sotello's biggest challenges.
"We have a very safe community," Spebar said. "We pride ourselves on that."
Sotello resides in Whiting, with his wife, Elva. He has two grown children, Anthony and Ambria.
Sotello spokes of his love for the city and its residents as he prepared to become top cop.
"I'm honored," Sotello said. "It's a privilege for me to be able to fill that role."
Sotello identified increased training for officers as a goal to improve efficiency.
He said one new officer was recently hired and another was scheduled to begin on Monday. That would bring the total number of officers in the city to 18.
"It feels great," Sotello said after more than 30 years in the department. "One day you always think about maybe getting to that point."
