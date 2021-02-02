Whiting mayor selects new police chief

WHITING — A son of the city was sworn in as Whiting's new chief of police on Monday, as Chief John Sotello takes over the position formerly held by Chief Don Greer.

Sotello, a graduate of Immaculate Conception Grade School and a 1982 graduate of Whiting High School, has been with the Whiting Police Department his entire career as an officer, which began in 1989.

He served as a patrol captain for roughly the past year, and prior to that worked in the department's detective bureau for about 26 years.

Whiting Mayor Steve Spebar touted Sotello's experience as a qualifying factor for the job.

"He's been a captain for many years," Spebar said.

The mayor said Sotello used to run the department when former Chief Steve Miller was on vacation.

Greer has been with the department for approximately 26 years and was appointed chief in July 2019 when Miller announced his retirement after 16 years as chief.

Spebar said Greer will continue in the department as a patrol lieutenant.

"I just wanted to make some changes going forward in the department," Spebar said.