Whiting mayor selects new police chief
WHITING — A son of the city was sworn in as Whiting's new chief of police on Monday, as Chief John Sotello takes over the position formerly held by Chief Don Greer.

Sotello, a graduate of Immaculate Conception Grade School and a 1982 graduate of Whiting High School, has been with the Whiting Police Department his entire career as an officer, which began in 1989.

He served as a patrol captain for roughly the past year, and prior to that worked in the department's detective bureau for about 26 years.

Whiting Mayor Steve Spebar touted Sotello's experience as a qualifying factor for the job.

"He's been a captain for many years," Spebar said.

The mayor said Sotello used to run the department when former Chief Steve Miller was on vacation.

Greer has been with the department for approximately 26 years and was appointed chief in July 2019 when Miller announced his retirement after 16 years as chief.

Spebar said Greer will continue in the department as a patrol lieutenant.

"I just wanted to make some changes going forward in the department," Spebar said.

Spebar was elected mayor by caucus in September following former Mayor Joseph Stahura's resignation.

Spebar said maintaining safety in the city will be one of Sotello's biggest challenges.

"We have a very safe community," Spebar said. "We pride ourselves on that."

Sotello resides in Whiting, with his wife, Elva. He has two grown children, Anthony and Ambria.

Sotello spokes of his love for the city and its residents as he prepared to become top cop.

"I'm honored," Sotello said. "It's a privilege for me to be able to fill that role."

Sotello identified increased training for officers as a goal to improve efficiency.

He said one new officer was recently hired and another was scheduled to begin on Monday. That would bring the total number of officers in the city to 18.

"It feels great," Sotello said after more than 30 years in the department. "One day you always think about maybe getting to that point."

