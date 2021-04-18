Whiting prohibits U-turns on 119th Street to eliminate traffic risks

WHITING — Drivers will want to take notice of a traffic change recently approved by the City Council.

"U-turns will be prohibited going forward on 119th Street," Mayor Steve Spebar said.

Spebar said that over the last few years, drivers have been doing "an inordinate amount of U-turns" at dangerous points of traffic, such as at downtown intersections.

"We wanted to eliminate that risk," Spebar said. "So signage will be put up saying no U-turns."

Police will begin enforcement after the signs go up, which is expected to occur by the end of the month.

"Violators are subject to a ticket and fine," Spebar said.

In other city news, public hearings will be held during the council's April 20 meeting regarding proposed increases to water, sanitary and garbage/recycling collection rates.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall and the public can attend, as the council resumed holding its meetings in person earlier this month.

Council meetings had been held via teleconference for roughly one year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.