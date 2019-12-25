WHITING — A years-long lawsuit regarding the failure of a retaining wall at Whiting Lakefront Park has been settled.
While Mayor Joe Stahura said the city has agreed not to release information regarding the amount of the settlement, he called it "fairly significant" and explained at a recent public forum how the money will be used to fund a series of lakefront projects.
Stahura explained the revetment (the rocks along the shoreline that are supposed to break wave action) was being pulled away and into the water.
The city determined the rocks were too small so a lawsuit was filed against the designers of the project, and five years later, a settlement was reached.
"Part of the lawsuit's reasoning was that we spent an additional $2 million dollars strengthening the shoreline while we were waiting for the litigation to go through court," Stahura said.
He said money from the lawsuit will be used to strengthen exposed areas of the revetment that have not yet been addressed. The settlement is also expected to help with improvements to drainage in the park and to help fund a new playground there.
"We're also going to create what I'm calling a west emergency access road," Stahura said.
He said the city is planning to widen a trail west of Whihala Beach and create a gated system that could be used in instances such as if a train blocks the crossing for an extended period and an emergency vehicle is stuck in the park.
"It will also give us the ability to get large crowds out of the park during festivals much safer than trying to jam everybody across the two crossings," Stahura said.
He said the timeline for the various lakefront projects is spring of 2020 though fall of 2021.