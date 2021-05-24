Whting hikes utility, trash rates

WHITING — Water, sewer and garbage/recycling rates will all increase starting June 1.

The City Council has unanimously approved ordinances that amend all three rates.

Residents will pay $3.56 per 1,000 gallons of water as opposed to the current rate of $3.02 per 1,000 gallons.

The water rate change is in response to an increase that Hammond is charging for water it sells to Whiting.

Whiting Mayor Steve Spebar has previously stated that the two cities have agreed to a new 10-year contract that will necessitate slight increases to residential water rates every couple of years.

The rate residents pay for sanitary service will rise from $4.33 to $4.70 per 1,000 gallons of water used.

Spebar said that increase is due to work Hammond performed on its sanitary system for which Whiting is paying Hammond $600,000 over the course of 20 years.

The cost for garbage and recycling collection will go from $5.46 to $7.50 monthly for a single-family home.

Spebar said the city's new contract with Republic Services resulted in a $55,000 increase for the cost of recycling.