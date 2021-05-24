 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Whting hikes utility, trash rates
urgent

Whting hikes utility, trash rates

Whiting City Hall stock (copy)

Whiting City Hall

 Doug Ross, file The Times

WHITING — Water, sewer and garbage/recycling rates will all increase starting June 1.

The City Council has unanimously approved ordinances that amend all three rates.

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

Residents will pay $3.56 per 1,000 gallons of water as opposed to the current rate of $3.02 per 1,000 gallons.

The water rate change is in response to an increase that Hammond is charging for water it sells to Whiting.

Whiting Mayor Steve Spebar has previously stated that the two cities have agreed to a new 10-year contract that will necessitate slight increases to residential water rates every couple of years.

The rate residents pay for sanitary service will rise from $4.33 to $4.70 per 1,000 gallons of water used.

Spebar said that increase is due to work Hammond performed on its sanitary system for which Whiting is paying Hammond $600,000 over the course of 20 years.

The cost for garbage and recycling collection will go from $5.46 to $7.50 monthly for a single-family home.

Spebar said the city's new contract with Republic Services resulted in a $55,000 increase for the cost of recycling.

Spebar said he believes the increases are fair to all parties involved.

"It's been a long process, but we're set for awhile," Spebar said.

Gallery: COVID-19: Hoosiers We've Lost

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Over 2 million Ohioans seek vaccine lottery prize

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts