Will Curtis Hill still be Indiana's attorney general once his law license suspension begins Monday?

"While an attorney general can hire deputies to assist him, nowhere in the Indiana Code has the attorney general been given authority to name a deputy to assume his statutory duties and powers. In other words, Indiana law expressly allows the attorney general's authority to flow to his deputies, but there is no provision allowing a deputy to ascend to the role of attorney general," Holcomb said.

"Accordingly, the governor concludes that based upon Attorney General Hill's current inability to perform his statutory duties, and the lack of a statutory provision affirmatively providing him with the ability to name his interim successor, it is an important clarification for this court to provide as to whether a vacancy has been created in the office of the attorney general."

There is no timeline for the Supreme Court to decide whether to answer Holcomb's question. Late Tuesday, the court directed Hill and the Indiana attorney disciplinary commission to file their responses to the governor's motion by 11 a.m. Region time Friday.

The governor said it's essential the Supreme Court determine whether Hill's law license suspension creates a vacancy because both the Indiana Constitution and state law require the governor to fill all vacancies that occur in state offices with an appointed officeholder until a successor is elected.