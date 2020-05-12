Will Curtis Hill still be Indiana's attorney general once his law license suspension begins Monday?

Gov. Eric Holcomb is asking the Indiana Supreme Court to clarify whether Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr. no longer is eligible to hold his office once the high court's suspension of Hill's law license takes effect Monday.
In an emergency motion, Holcomb urged the Supreme Court Tuesday to definitively state whether the court's 30-day prohibition on Hill working as an attorney creates a vacancy in the office of attorney general that the governor has the privilege and obligation to fill.
The governor notes in his filing that Indiana law mandates the attorney general be "duly licensed to practice law" in the state, among other qualifications for serving as the state's chief law enforcement officer.
Constitutional crisis looms as groping scandal leads to law license suspension for Indiana attorney general
On Monday, the Supreme Court barred Hill "from the practice of law" for 30 days, after the five justices unanimously concluded Hill violated the Professional Conduct Rules for Hoosier attorneys in 2018 when Hill committed misdemeanor battery by groping four women, including a Northwest Indiana lawmaker, during a late night party at an Indianapolis bar.
"What is not clear under Indiana law is what happens when the attorney general is not duly authorized to practice law, and thus, unable to fulfill his statutory duties and responsibilities," Holcomb said.
The governor's filing emphatically rejects Hill's plan to have Chief Deputy Attorney General Aaron Negangard simply carry out Hill's official duties until the suspension of Hill's law license expires June 17.
"While an attorney general can hire deputies to assist him, nowhere in the Indiana Code has the attorney general been given authority to name a deputy to assume his statutory duties and powers. In other words, Indiana law expressly allows the attorney general's authority to flow to his deputies, but there is no provision allowing a deputy to ascend to the role of attorney general," Holcomb said.
"Accordingly, the governor concludes that based upon Attorney General Hill's current inability to perform his statutory duties, and the lack of a statutory provision affirmatively providing him with the ability to name his interim successor, it is an important clarification for this court to provide as to whether a vacancy has been created in the office of the attorney general."
There is no timeline for the Supreme Court to decide whether to answer Holcomb's question. Late Tuesday, the court directed Hill and the Indiana attorney disciplinary commission to file their responses to the governor's motion by 11 a.m. Region time Friday.
The governor said it's essential the Supreme Court determine whether Hill's law license suspension creates a vacancy because both the Indiana Constitution and state law require the governor to fill all vacancies that occur in state offices with an appointed officeholder until a successor is elected.
Ironically, even if Hill's current four-year term is ended eight months early, he still could be renominated for attorney general by the Indiana Republican Party at the June 20 GOP state convention, win election at the Nov. 3 general election, and reclaim his office next year — since by then his suspended law license will be reinstated.
