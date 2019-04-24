VALPARAISO — The Porter County Commissioners breathed life into the long-talked-about Willowcreek Road extension after they approved a contract for a study and engineering plans.
American StructurePoint was awarded the more than $1 million contract with about $218,000 coming out of the county's coffers. The rest of the funding comes from state and federal grants. The county's contribution will account for approximately 20% of the cost of this phase of the project.
The project would extend Willowcreek Road south through primarily farm fields to Ind. 130 in Union Township. It currently dead-ends at County Road 700 North in Portage.
"This extension should have 200% reduction on congestion on county roads," Laura Blaney, D-South, told The Times. "Some roads over there can get really backed up, so that's pretty important Willowcreek Road, which is a four-way road, doesn't have sort of dead-end."
The extension of Willowcreek Road south was ranked third by the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission in a list of priority projects aimed at completing roads to improve connectivity across Northwest Indiana.
It has been a priority of the commissioners for several years to help ease congestion as drivers have to zigzag along roads, especially in the western portion of the county.
This likely would be the first phase of expansion of the road. Ultimately officials would like to extend the north-south corridor to U.S. 30.
Blaney said this is just the initial study of the project. Other steps, including land acquisition, would have to be taken before any construction would begin.
Porter County has a limited number of corridors linking the northern communities to the south. Currently, only Ind. 49 runs throughout the county, from Lake Michigan at the north to the county's southern border at the Kankakee River.
Willowcreek Road begins to the north at U.S. 12 as Ind. 249, in Portage, crosses both Interstate 94 and the Indiana Toll Road.