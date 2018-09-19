VALPARAISO — The next phase of major changes to the Porter County Courthouse and grounds began with an official groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday.
Porter County Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper is among the people looking forward to the changes.
“The wind goes through one of my windows and out the other one,” she said.
Once the windows are replaced, she no longer will need a space heater at her desk.
“I’ve worked here probably the majority of the last 40 years, because I was elected when I was 15,” Harper joked.
“There have been so many changes in our justice system. We don’t have spittoons in our courtrooms anymore,” she said.
The county’s judges and magistrates will gain a secure parking lot on the east side of the courthouse as part of the second phase of construction.
Sixteen angled parking spaces for the public will be added along Lincolnway.
“We’re going to be really reinventing the grounds here,” said Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center.
Restrooms and lobbies inside the courthouse will be remodeled as well.
Other interior changes will come in a third phase, not included in the $2.7 million in contracts already signed to stabilize and modernize the building.
Layouts for the 911 call center at the old Porter County Jail building, at 157 S. Franklin, were finalized Tuesday, Good said.
The adult probation and prosecutor’s offices also will move out of the courthouse and into the old jail, he said.
Once they move, the county can look at whether another courtroom is needed and other space needs at the courthouse to remodel offices and other interior space while keeping the machinery of county government operating.
Good, whose company’s portfolio includes some historic hotels, said working on historic buildings like the courthouse “makes development exciting.”
“This is the iconic building in Porter County, bar none,” Good said.
Once all the work is done, the building will be in good shape for the next 30 years, he said.
County Historian Kevin Pazour said the current building is actually the third courthouse, and some would argue it’s the fourth. The first two were built on the block where Fifth Third Bank now stands, he said.
In 1883, the current building was built. It was ravaged by fire in December 1934. The gutted building was repaired, but without the original tower.
“We’re going to keep it as a treasure for a long time,” Good said.