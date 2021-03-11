Winfield awards $1.41 million contract for 109th Avenue work

WINFIELD — The town has selected a contractor for its upcoming 109th Avenue improvement project.

Rieth Riley was awarded the project, with a bid of $1.41 million, during a Tuesday Town Council meeting, Town Administrator Nick Bellar told The Times.

Six others submitted bids for the project.

Announced earlier this year, the “long-awaited” project is set to improve the intersection of 109th Avenue and Grand Boulevard, which officials have called “very dangerous.”

The project includes lowering 109th Avenue at the intersection to create a line of sight for motorists; widening the road to include shoulders and a turn lane; adding drainage swales on both sides of 109th; and installing a new culvert, project documents show.

Bellar said the project is expected to begin in July, and the road is set to be closed for two months.

Utility work and tree removal are underway for the project and will continue throughout the spring and into early summer, Bellar added.

Earlier this year, Town Council President Gerald Stiener said the town received a $1 million Community Crossing grant from the state, as well as funds from the Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission, to complete the project.

