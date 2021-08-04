Winfield awards bid for road maintenance project

WINFIELD — The town has awarded bids for its 2021 road maintenance project.

Two companies, Reith Riley and Milestone Contractors North, formerly Walsh & Kelly, submitted bids for the project, which were opened during the July 13 Winfield Town Council meeting.

During its meeting last week, the council in a unanimous 5-0 vote moved to accept a $1.01 million bid from Milestone for the work.

Roads to be paved include Grand Boulevard from 109th Avenue to the Winfield town limit, $283,585; Gibson Street from 117th Avenue to 129th Avenue, south to the town limit, $472,689; roads in Hidden Creek Estates, including 103rd Avenue from the cul-de-sac to Cass Street, $98,208; Cass Street, $88,345.50; and 104th Avenue from the cul-de-sac to Allen Street, $70,618.

Paving on Grand Boulevard and Gibson Street will be paid for using funds from the state's Community Crossings Grant Matching program, as well as the town's about 25% match for the work, which will be paid using the town's general obligation bond issued in December 2020, Winfield Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson said.