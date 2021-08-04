Winfield awards bid for road maintenance project

WINFIELD — The town has awarded bids for its 2021 road maintenance project.
Two companies, Reith Riley and Milestone Contractors North, formerly Walsh & Kelly, submitted bids for the project, which were opened during the July 13 Winfield Town Council meeting.
During its meeting last week, the council in a unanimous 5-0 vote moved to accept a $1.01 million bid from Milestone for the work.
Roads to be paved include Grand Boulevard from 109th Avenue to the Winfield town limit, $283,585; Gibson Street from 117th Avenue to 129th Avenue, south to the town limit, $472,689; roads in Hidden Creek Estates, including 103rd Avenue from the cul-de-sac to Cass Street, $98,208; Cass Street, $88,345.50; and 104th Avenue from the cul-de-sac to Allen Street, $70,618.
Paving on Grand Boulevard and Gibson Street will be paid for using funds from the state's Community Crossings Grant Matching program, as well as the town's about 25% match for the work, which will be paid using the town's general obligation bond issued in December 2020, Winfield Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson said.
This year, the town received $535,283.27 in the first round of Community Crossings funding.
The remaining work in Hidden Creek will be paid for through the town's general obligation bond issued in December 2020, Anderson said.
Winfield Town Administrator Nick Bellar said resurfacing work for both projects is set to be complete in the fall, noting Grand Boulevard and Gibson Street also will have culverts replaced, resulting in "localized closures."
