Winfield chooses candidates for Town Council runoff election

WINFIELD — Voters on Tuesday picked two Republicans and two Democrats who will vie in the fall for two at-large Winfield Town Council positions.

The four candidates will be narrowed to two in a runoff in the General Election.

The two elected individuals selected in the fall will begin serving a four year term starting Jan. 1.

Only two Republicans ran in the primary: Zachary Beaver, an incumbent, and Michael Lambert, a former Winfield Town Councilman, so both will go on to the fall election.

The apparent top vote getters in the Democratic primary were Louie Gonzalez and Sara Kubik followed by Stacey Wachowski and Mark Lash.

Wachowski, a 39-year-old former teacher, wasn't actively campaigning.

Beaver, 34, is the only incumbent, having been elected in 2019 for a three-year at-large term along with fellow Republican Gerald Stiener, who presently serves as Town Council president.

Stiener, who held the other at-large position, has chosen not to run.

Beaver, a former Indiana State Trooper, now serves as a corporate lawyer working in Chicago.

Lambert, 52, who was born and raised on a family farm in Winfield, serves as a criminal defense lawyer with his offices located in Crown Point.

Kubik, 50, also a lawyer, moved to Winfield four years ago to raise her two children.

Louis Gonzalez, 47, has worked at Laborers’ Local 41 for over 15 years. The East Chicago native has lived in Winfield for 15 years.

Gonzalez, who stood outside the Winfield Municipal Complex most of the day, said he thanked voters for coming out in the rain to vote for him.

"I'm looking forward to meeting as many voters as possible. I will work hard to make changes where needed," Gonzalez said.

Mark Lash, 52, has worked for U.S. Steel for 27 years, serving in different capacities. He currently serves as president of United Steelworkers Local 1006.

All candidates during the election agreed that the growth in Winfield, which is one of the fastest-growing communities in the state, is of main concern, along with management of infrastructure and public safety.

The Democratic candidates also said they’d like to see more transparency in the town’s dealings and more diversity on the Town Council, with more women and minorities serving on the board.

Candidates also said they'd like to see Winfield have more of an identity.

