Winfield commission approves 515-lot subdivision despite residents' objections

WINFIELD — A 515-lot subdivision won the approval of the Plan Commission over the objection of dozens of Winfield residents, many from Prairie Crossings, who shared concerns over traffic, safety and density.
The subdivision, Aylesworth Farms, is a Lennar Homes of Indiana development that includes single-family and cottage homes at 5807 E. 109th Ave.
The subdivision would have entrances along East 109th and East 117th avenues, project plans show.
While dozens turned out to a Thursday Plan Commission meeting against the project, the Commission ultimately sent a 6-0 favorable recommendation to the Council to change the zoning of the subdivision from agriculture to planned development residential.
The commission also approved the primary plat for the project 6-0.
Plan Commission member Gerald Stiener, who also is president of the Town Council, was absent.
Both approvals were subject to various conditions, including removing a road connection between Aylesworth Farms and neighboring Prairie Crossings and leaving it unimproved and stubbed for sewer and water to the development’s east property line with the right of way dedicated to Lennar, and an easement granted to the town; the site plan being attached; the final development plan; the development meets all engineering requirements; a final anti-monotony clause; and 75% of the homes more than 2,000 square feet would feature masonry product.
The Winfield Town Council could potentially consider the rezoning of Aylesworth Farms at its next meeting June 22, Town Administrator Nick Bellar told The Times.
The subdivision, as presented, would include 388 single-family homes and 127 cottage homes on 223 acres. The single-family homes will range from 1,800 to 2,800 square feet and the cottage homes will range from 1,500 to 2,500 square feet, said Todd Kleven, land planning and entitlement manager with Lennar.
Kleven began his presentation Thursday by emphasizing nearly a third of the site, 73 acres, would be preserved as open space for park land and water detention.
The project also will dedicate more than $3 million in off-site contributions to the town, including more than $1 million toward 109th Avenue improvements and a $1.7 million regional lift station on 117th Avenue, Kleven said.
Aylesworth Farms also will feature a community pool, splash pad and pool house, park land dedicated to the town, a silo and 2 miles of trails, Kleven said.
Residents speak out
Few spoke in favor of Aylesworth Farms Thursday, but those who did noted the development is a sign of growth in Winfield.
Many who spoke, however, said large lots and open space was why they chose to move to the town.
"We understand progress has to come, but does it have to come at the cost of the people that are already living there?" resident Dennis Brooks said. "Not only does Lennar and the council have to take our considerations to heart, but just remember, we have to live there going forward."
Various residents from Prairie Crossings spoke against Lennar's pitch to connect their about 40-lot subdivision with Aylesworth Farms, with many noting without sidewalks, the many children in the subdivision ride their bikes and play in the street.
"They ride their bikes with their friends, and they're in those streets every single night and day. Where are they going to go?" said resident Jody Ingraham. "We don't have sidewalks. How do you expect kids to be kids in a neighborhood with no sidewalks and then you're going to allow a subdivision with over 500 homes have traffic go through. That's completely ridiculous."
The connection was removed by Lennar after many spoke out against it Thursday.
Residents also asked where children of the future subdivision will attend school, as schools within the Crown Point Community School Corp. are "completely packed," as Ingraham put it.
Traffic on 109th, 117th and 113th avenues, as well as Randolph Street, also were major concerns for residents, with resident James Kutkowski noting those roads can't handle present traffic, noting he doesn't recall the last time the roads were open at the same time.
Also Thursday, the commission agreed 5-0, with one abstention, to set public hearings for a zone change and primary plat for a new Robert A. Taft Middle School at 12408 Gibson St.
The next Plan Commission meeting is set to take place June 24.