Winfield commission approves 515-lot subdivision despite residents' objections

"We understand progress has to come, but does it have to come at the cost of the people that are already living there?" resident Dennis Brooks said. "Not only does Lennar and the council have to take our considerations to heart, but just remember, we have to live there going forward."

Various residents from Prairie Crossings spoke against Lennar's pitch to connect their about 40-lot subdivision with Aylesworth Farms, with many noting without sidewalks, the many children in the subdivision ride their bikes and play in the street.

"They ride their bikes with their friends, and they're in those streets every single night and day. Where are they going to go?" said resident Jody Ingraham. "We don't have sidewalks. How do you expect kids to be kids in a neighborhood with no sidewalks and then you're going to allow a subdivision with over 500 homes have traffic go through. That's completely ridiculous."

The connection was removed by Lennar after many spoke out against it Thursday.

Residents also asked where children of the future subdivision will attend school, as schools within the Crown Point Community School Corp. are "completely packed," as Ingraham put it.