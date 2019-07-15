WINFIELD — Drivers can expect to see more bright orange construction cones and barricades pop up as the town continues to move along with completing its list of needed road repairs.
The envelopes were opened during a recent Town Council meeting and the bids are in for the town’s general obligation bond roadwork projects.
Roadwork projects include, but are not limited to, repaving the bridge approaches on 109th Avenue east of Colorado Street, repaving the approaches at the intersection of 109th and Randolph Street and adding a passing "blister" on 109th at Arizona Street.
Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson said the apparent low bidder was Rieth-Riley Construction at roughly $724,000. Walsh & Kelly Inc. also submitted bids for the roadwork projects.
The two preliminary bids were referred to the town engineer and attorney for review and a recommendation. The bid award will be announced at the next council meeting.
“The bids look really good. We are able to get a lot more work done this year – more than what we were anticipating,” Council member Jim Simmons said. “That’s very good.”
Town Administrator Nick Bellar said progress is coming along with the community crossing roadwork projects, which includes County Line Road, a portion of 117th Avenue and 129th Avenue.
County Line Road is completely repaved and striped, he said.
“I drove up and down it 20 times because it looks so beautiful,” Bellar said.
Additionally, 129th Avenue is paved and will be striped this week and 117th Avenue from Benton Street to Jay Street is done.
Anderson told the council he is still waiting on the review from the legal department to grant a bid winner for the Randolph Street Park improvement project. Three bids were submitted to the council at its last meeting.
The improvements to the 9-acre community park, located south of 117th Avenue and north of the Stonegate subdivision, includes a parking lot expansion, new playground equipment and a pavilion.
In other business, the Sewer Board discussed illegal sump pump hookups across town during its special meeting.
The town has experienced an increased flow to its wastewater treatment plant and in order to minimize the potential need to increase sewer rates, officials have been conducting inspections of sump pump and gutter drain discharges and using smoke and dye testing to identify illegal connections.
All homes that have a sump pump, basement drain, or gutter drain connected to the sewer line are required to be disconnected or be subjected to fines up to $2,500 per day.
Board President Gerald Stiener said test results are showing “unusually high” illegal connections in the Doubletree Lake Estates west subdivision.
“There are probably a lot of people tied on … They are going to have to disconnect,” Stiener said. “We will find them.”
Written notices are being sent to residents of the subdivision.