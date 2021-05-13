Winfield could grow in another 500-unit subdivision

WINFIELD — The town of Winfield could soon see a major residential development underway — if the subdivision is approved following a June public hearing.
During a Thursday meeting, the Winfield Plan Commission heard plans for Aylesworth Farms, a 515-unit Lennar Homes of Indiana development that includes single-family and cottage homes at 5807 E. 109th Ave.
The single-family homes will range from 1,800 to 2,800 square feet and the cottage homes will range from 1,500 to 2,500 square feet, said Todd Kleven, land planning and entitlement manager with Lennar.
Lennar and the town began discussing the development in October, Kleven said, and since then the subdivision has undergone substantial changes.
Previously, Aylesworth Farms featured “north of 650 units,” with a mix of single-family and cottage homes, as well as townhomes.
The townhomes have since been removed from the subdivision, leaving the 223-acre parcel to be occupied by nearly 400 single-family homes and nearly 130 cottage homes, which will feel like “a community within a community,” Kleven staff.
"Working very closely with your staff, we discussed improvements on the cottage homes and the single-family homes. The cottage homes will not be allowed to have any improvements whatsoever, including fences, sheds and pools," Kleven said. "The single-family homes have been designed as such as you can see in front of you how the homeowners will be able to install ground pools and in-ground pools and not impact the rear easements or the side yards."
Nearly a third of the site will be preserved as open space, Kleven noted in his presentation.
Aylesworth Farms also will feature a community pool and pool house, park land dedicated to the town, a silo and 2 miles of trails.
Road improvements, drainage addressed
The project also will dedicate more than $3 million in off-site contributions to the town, including more than $1 million toward 109th Avenue improvements and a $1.7 million regional lift station on 117th Avenue.
Lennar also plans to install an internal lift station, a 12-inch water main connecting 109th and 117th avenues and a 12-inch water main extension on the south side of 117th Avenue.
The project also addresses residents' concerns over Graper Ditch, with Lennar set to offer additional storage for runoff from the ditch, Kleven said.
Brad Moore, a senior project manager with Manhard Consultants, said only 3% of water that flows through the ditch will go unmanaged.
‘We want to be unique’
Commission secretary and councilman Dave Anderson said the right-in, right-out entrance on 109th Avenue has to be substantial in the event the town installs a roundabout near the 109th entrance — the subdivision will have an entrance on 109th and another on 117th.
Anderson later added the town is looking for developments like Aylesworth Farms, where there are neighborhoods within neighborhoods, green space and opportunities to experience nature.
"I think this addresses all those things and creates a new standard within town versus what's been here in the past," Anderson said.
Anderson later added: “We don’t want what’s in Crown Point and every other subdivision. We want to be unique, and I think the land layout is unique to Winfield, so let’s make the homes unique.”
“This is our stamp,” Plan Commission President Tim Clayton, who also is a councilman, chimed in.
The project is set to bring 1,753 people to town, and will cost more than $7 million in permit fees and charges, which also includes road improvement fees and the regional lift station, said Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson.
Using today’s figures, Anderson added once the development is fully built out within five to seven years, $2.7 million will be generated annually in tax and utility revenue.
The commission was also set to hear a request for public hearing for another subdivision, Grand Ridge, near 10319 Grand Blvd., which would have 230 lots.
The matter was deferred, as concerns over density, lot depths, overall green space and more were raised during a staff-level technical advisory committee meeting, said Town Administrator Nick Bellar.
Bellar later told The Times he is not sure if the matter will be considered at the June Plan Commission meeting.