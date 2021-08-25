Winfield council lifts construction moratorium for Crown Point Christian Village

WINFIELD — A hurdle has been lifted for a two-phase expansion project eyed for Crown Point Christian Village.
During Tuesday evening meetings, both the Winfield Sewer Board and Winfield Town Council agreed to lift a construction moratorium for the senior care facility at 6685 E. 117th Ave.
Last July, the council halted expansion plans slated for the facility and enacted the moratorium over concerns regarding the Crown Point Christian Village sewage treatment plant.
Those concerns have since been assuaged, said Town Council President Gerald Stiener, who also is the sewer board president.
"As you know back in 2020 ... because of the town's fear of sewer issues out there, we put a moratorium on building out there until those things could be rectified," Stiener said. "They have now agreed to tie into our sanitary system."
Town Administrator Nick Bellar added Indiana American Water also was installed at the site.
The Sewer Board sent a 3-0 favorable recommendation to the council Tuesday to lift the moratorium — a decision that was later certified by the council.
Both votes were subject to legal documents being drawn up to release the moratorium.
Town Attorney David Austgen told The Times the moratorium will be lifted effective immediately.
Although a construction moratorium for the project was removed, the council deferred rezoning the 63.7-acre parcel of land for the expansion.
As presented, the zoning designation will be the same, planned development residential (PDR), but since there are modifications to the PDR, the zoning needs to be reopened and the PDR zoning renewed, Bellar has said previously.
The deferral came as the town and Christian Horizons are still working through a development agreement for the project.
Phase one of the expansion project will include a four-story addition on the south side of the current Crown Point Christian Village building and renovating the existing building.
In total, the first phase of the project would add 85 additional units to the facility — 61 residential care apartments, which are assisted living, and 24 memory care units.
Mark Shipley, with Christian Horizons, told The Times Tuesday work is slated to begin on phase one is spring 2022, with the work set to take "a little over two years."
A timeline for phase two, which includes renovating existing residential care units into independent living apartments, has yet to be planned, Shipley said.
The matter is set to be considered at the next council meeting.
In other business, the council heard plans for updating town signage are moving along, and it will be at least another two weeks before it receives results from a $68,900 traffic improvement study launched by the town earlier this year.