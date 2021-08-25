Winfield council lifts construction moratorium for Crown Point Christian Village

Both votes were subject to legal documents being drawn up to release the moratorium.

Town Attorney David Austgen told The Times the moratorium will be lifted effective immediately.

Although a construction moratorium for the project was removed, the council deferred rezoning the 63.7-acre parcel of land for the expansion.

As presented, the zoning designation will be the same, planned development residential (PDR), but since there are modifications to the PDR, the zoning needs to be reopened and the PDR zoning renewed, Bellar has said previously.

The deferral came as the town and Christian Horizons are still working through a development agreement for the project.

Phase one of the expansion project will include a four-story addition on the south side of the current Crown Point Christian Village building and renovating the existing building.

In total, the first phase of the project would add 85 additional units to the facility — 61 residential care apartments, which are assisted living, and 24 memory care units.

Mark Shipley, with Christian Horizons, told The Times Tuesday work is slated to begin on phase one is spring 2022, with the work set to take "a little over two years."