Winfield kicks off series of road projects beginning Thursday

WINFIELD — The town is gearing up to begin a round of road projects that will result in a series of closures.

Road work will begin at the intersection of Randolph Street and 117th Avenue beginning today, said Winfield Town Administrator Nick Bellar.

The work, slated to last a week, will cause partial road closures as the intersection is repaved and turn lanes are installed, Bellar said.

"We're going to be adding a dedicated westbound turn lane onto 117th, and then eastbound on 117th, we're going to be adding a dedicated southbound turn lane onto Randolph," Bellar said.

"We wanted to get this done in advance of the Grand Boulevard project because that intersection is going to be taking a lot more traffic than it usually does."

Motorists should expect delays during the daytime, and should avoid the area if possible, Bellar said.

Once the work is complete, the town plans to immediately transition into work on 109th Avenue and Grand Boulevard, Bellar said.

The work on 109th Avenue and Grand Boulevard will close the intersection for about 60 days, Bellar said.