Winfield kicks off series of road projects beginning Thursday
109th Avenue and Grand Boulevard work

Workers clear the area around 109th Avenue and Grand Boulevard in March to prepare for a major road project expected to begin in the summer of 2021.

WINFIELD — The town is gearing up to begin a round of road projects that will result in a series of closures. 

Road work will begin at the intersection of Randolph Street and 117th Avenue beginning today, said Winfield Town Administrator Nick Bellar.

The work, slated to last a week, will cause partial road closures as the intersection is repaved and turn lanes are installed, Bellar said.

"We're going to be adding a dedicated westbound turn lane onto 117th, and then eastbound on 117th, we're going to be adding a dedicated southbound turn lane onto Randolph," Bellar said.

"We wanted to get this done in advance of the Grand Boulevard project because that intersection is going to be taking a lot more traffic than it usually does."

Motorists should expect delays during the daytime, and should avoid the area if possible, Bellar said. 

Once the work is complete, the town plans to immediately transition into work on 109th Avenue and Grand Boulevard, Bellar said. 

The work on 109th Avenue and Grand Boulevard will close the intersection for about 60 days, Bellar said.

Set to improve safety on the well-traveled thoroughfare, the  long-awaited project will improve the intersection, which town officials have called “very dangerous.”

Work includes removing the hills from 109th Avenue; adding dedicated, northbound turn lanes off 109th and a passing lane on the south side of 109th; raising Grand to meet the new height of 109th; and adding dedicated eastbound and westbound turn lanes onto Grand going south. 

Also included in the project is replacing a large culvert under the intersection, as well as installing storm sewers along the road, Bellar said in an email.

The work will "improve sight distance incredibly at that intersection," Bellar told The Times. 

While the work is underway, Bellar said the town will install a passing blister on the south side of the intersection of 109th and Arizona Street.

Earlier this year, the town awarded the project to Rieth Riley for $1.4 million. The town received a $1 million grant from the state's Community Crossing Matching Grant program, as well as a grant from the Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission to complete the project.

Later in the fall, the remainder of Grand Boulevard, as well as Gibson Street, will be resurfaced, Bellar said, noting both projects will result in localized closures for culverts to be replaced.

Several streets in the Hidden Creek Estates subdivision also are slated to be resurfaced in the fall, Bellar said.

