Winfield making progress on upgraded town signage

WINFIELD — Residents might have noticed a missing "Welcome to Winfield" sign from Randolph Street.

The change comes as the town is looking to upgrade its signage, which is an ongoing project, Town Administrator Nick Bellar said Tuesday during a Winfield Town Council meeting.

"We're doing a final check on existing utilities on the site to make sure we don't potentially place a sign on something we do not want to," Bellar said.

After the meeting, Bellar told The Times he should have "a significant report," on the new signage at the next council meeting.

Also Tuesday, the council voted 3-0 to take bids for the town's 2021 road crack sealing project on Randolph and 109th and 117th avenues under advisement.

Council Vice President Tim Clayton and Councilman Zack Beaver were absent.

Two bids were received for the project, including National Industrial Maintenance totaling $95,220, and American Pavements, Inc., totaling $197,300.