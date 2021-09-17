Winfield making progress on upgraded town signage

WINFIELD — Residents might have noticed a missing "Welcome to Winfield" sign from Randolph Street.
The change comes as the town is looking to upgrade its signage, which is an ongoing project, Town Administrator Nick Bellar said Tuesday during a Winfield Town Council meeting.
"We're doing a final check on existing utilities on the site to make sure we don't potentially place a sign on something we do not want to," Bellar said.
After the meeting, Bellar told The Times he should have "a significant report," on the new signage at the next council meeting.
Also Tuesday, the council voted 3-0 to take bids for the town's 2021 road crack sealing project on Randolph and 109th and 117th avenues under advisement.
Council Vice President Tim Clayton and Councilman Zack Beaver were absent.
Two bids were received for the project, including National Industrial Maintenance totaling $95,220, and American Pavements, Inc., totaling $197,300.
The bid breakdown for National Industrial Maintenance was $35,100, 109th from Colorado Street to County Line Road; $30,900, Randolph Street from 101st to 129th avenues; $19,060, 117th from Randolph to Benton streets; and $10,160, 117th from Benton to the town's west limit.
While American Pavements' breakdown was $80,700, 109th from Colorado Street to County Line Road; $69,500, Randolph Street from 101st to 129th avenues; $30,900, 117th from Randolph to Benton streets; and $16,200, 117th from Benton to the town's west limit.
Council President Gerald Stiener asked Town Engineer Mike Duffy to ensure the bids are apples to apples, since there was a "big disparity" in the numbers.
The council also approved 3-0 additional appropriations outside of the approved 2021 budget.
Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson told The Times the additional appropriations total $260,00 out of five funds.
During the meeting, Anderson said the additional spending is mainly for the town's traffic study launched earlier this year; information technology upgrades; salaries, raises and repairs within the street department; a drainage repair at Randolph Street Park; a new entrance sign; and town marshal expenses, including vehicle repairs, equipment, raises, and costs related to the town's new police K-9.
An update on the town's traffic master plan, as well as the presentation of the proposed 2022 budget were deferred.