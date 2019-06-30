WINFIELD — The envelopes have been opened and the bids are in for future improvements to Randolph Street Park in Winfield.
The second phase of improvements to the 9-acre community park, located south of 117th Avenue and north of the Stonegate subdivision, includes a parking lot expansion, new playground equipment and a pavilion. The park opened last year.
During the last council meeting, Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson said the apparent low bidder was Gough Inc. at roughly $310,606.
Grimmer Construction, Gariup Construction and Gough Inc. submitted bids for the park project.
The three preliminary bids were referred to the town engineer and attorney for review and a recommendation. The bid award will be announced at the next council meeting July 9.
Town Engineer Michael Duffy said construction is underway on the community crossings roadwork projects. The three biggest projects includes work being done to County Line Road, a portion of 129th Avenue and 117th Avenue.
Duffy said asphalt grinding has started on County Line Road. Once repaving that portion of road is complete, work will begin on 129th Avenue.
“(When construction begins) 117th Avenue will be closed from state all the way to Randolph Street,” Duffy said, adding that residents will be made aware of the closures ahead of time. “There just isn’t enough shoulder out there to keep it open during construction, and we were worried we would end up with problems. There will just be a little bit of pain for a couple days.”
In other business, Winfield Town Marshal Dan Ball said extra police will be patrolling the area throughout the upcoming July Fourth holiday weekend.
Through the Lake County Traffic Safety Partnership, the Winfield Police Department will also be conducting an OWI checkpoint in town July 13.
“Our stats indicate that we do have enough traffic and DUIs throughout the year to warrant a checkpoint,” Ball told the council.