Winfield set to replace welcome signs

WINFIELD — The town is looking to give its "Welcome to Winfield" signs a face-lift.

The change is a long time coming, said Town Council President Gerald Stiener, who previously has said he has been advocating for the updated signs since he took office a decade ago.

"We're going to start with the one at Randolph Street, down ... by the lift station there, kind of hide that a little bit, which will be nice,” Stiener told The Times on Tuesday.

Stiener said the town is working on acquiring right of way to freshen up the town’s welcome sign on 109th Avenue.

“But at least we'll get one started,” he said. “It will be a very nice-looking sign, as opposed to the painted plywood we have now, which is really ugly.”

The town plans to solicit quotes for the project in the next couple of weeks, said Stiener, who added the quotes hopefully will be presented at the next town council meeting Aug. 24.

Also Tuesday, the council heard it can expect results back from its $68,900 traffic improvement study, which the town launched Aug. 20.