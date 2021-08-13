 Skip to main content
Winfield set to replace welcome signs
A sign welcomes visitors into Winfield. 

 John Luke, file, The Times

WINFIELD — The town is looking to give its "Welcome to Winfield" signs a face-lift.

The change is a long time coming, said Town Council President Gerald Stiener, who previously has said he has been advocating for the updated signs since he took office a decade ago. 

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

"We're going to start with the one at Randolph Street, down ... by the lift station there, kind of hide that a little bit, which will be nice,” Stiener told The Times on Tuesday.

Stiener said the town is working on acquiring right of way to freshen up the town’s welcome sign on 109th Avenue.

“But at least we'll get one started,” he said. “It will be a very nice-looking sign, as opposed to the painted plywood we have now, which is really ugly.”

The town plans to solicit quotes for the project in the next couple of weeks, said Stiener, who added the quotes hopefully will be presented at the next town council meeting Aug. 24.

Also Tuesday, the council heard it can expect results back from its $68,900 traffic improvement study, which the town launched Aug. 20.  

The five-month-long study is set to analyze 21 key intersections throughout Winfield, as well as take into account growth headed to Winfield, whether it be through future subdivisions, or the new Taft Middle School at 12408 Gibson St., through a 20-year projection.

Town Engineer Mike Duffy previously said his firm, DLZ, and the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission were set to receive data for the study at the end of July, with preliminary results on all of the intersections to be in by this month. 

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

