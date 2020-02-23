Winfield ups contract with LOFS Fire Department

WINFIELD — The Town Council agreed to give the Lakes of the Four Seasons Fire Department a little extra funding for the coming year and will help with the department's ambulance.

The council voted unanimously at a recent meeting to approve the contract with the department for $147,500 for fire and ambulance service for 2020-2021. Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson said the amount is an increase of $4,000, which is the first increase in two years.

The fire department's plan to repair its ambulance also got a boost as the council approved using $18,000 per year for the next four years from the cumulative capital fire fund for the purchase.

Winfield Township Trustee Paulette Skinner was at the meeting and said if the council approved the town funding for the ambulance, the township also would share in the cost. The fire department plans to replace the chassis on an existing ambulance with the money.

In other business, the council approved the bid of Rieth Riley for doing paving on several streets using the town's $574,778 state Community Crossing Grant money. The grant will cover doing Arizona Street between 101st and 109th Avenues, State Street between 109th and 113th Avenues and Benton Street from 113th to 117th Avenues.