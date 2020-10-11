Winner of 19th House District hard call to make

CROWN POINT — Calling a winner won’t be easy in the race for the 19th House District.
State Rep. Lisa Beck, of Hebron, who has represented this section of south county since her narrow victory two years ago, is running for reelection.
Julie Olthoff, of Crown Point, who was the 19th District representative for four years before her defeat to Beck, wants that seat in the Indiana House of Representatives back.
As the incumbent, Beck has the advantage of proving she can do the job from her recent accomplishments in the General Assembly, which she has reminded her constituents in glossy mailers.
Olthoff can hope the voters fondly remember her past public service.
Neither candidate is assuming anything.
“This is a toss up district,” Julie Olthoff said.
The district is centered on Crown Point and its rural outskirts, which were solidly Republican until three decades ago when Democrats increasingly made their presence felt in local elections.
Jim Wieser, the Lake County Democratic Party chairman, argues the Republican-controlled General Assembly tried to turn back the clock by redrawing the 19th’s boundaries several years ago to include heavily Republican precincts in Porter County.
That redistricting favored Olthoff in 2014 and 2016, when she narrowly outpolled her Democratic candidates.
Wieser said Democratic Party candidate Beck just out-hustled Olthoff two years ago. “And (Beck) is working very hard again,” he said.
Dan Dernulc, the Lake County Republican chairman, said 2018 was a fluke year when Democrats prevailed almost all the way across the ballot.
He said Olthoff, “is working her tail off this year and I’m confident she will win this time.”
Olthoff, a small business owner, said she shepherded 53 bills into public law during her four years in office.
She said that included six bills she authored that offer better protection for foster children and infants against sexual assault, improve public education and support expansion of the South Shore commuter rail service.
“My top priority is job creation in the wake of the COVID-19,” she added.
She said the pandemic has made campaigning a new experience.
“When I do door-to-door campaigning, I do it by myself now. I ring the bell and stand eight to 10 feet away. Most of my discussion are through the screen door.”
Olthoff said she has been endorsed by the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police, the Indiana State Police political action committee and the Indiana Right to Life organization.
Beck earned a degree in accounting from Purdue University Westville and her law degree from Valparaiso University. She served as a deputy Lake County prosecutor and trial supervisor before going into private law practice in 2012.
As an administrative deputy prosecutor, she administered federal grants to conduct a community policing initiative to align police enforcement against illicit drug dealing in Gary with the concerns of community leaders.
She said she also was active in re-establishing police investigations of old rape cases that had gone cold through the Lake County Sexual Assault Response Team.
She has served on the Statehouse commerce, small business and economic development committees, and has also done committee work in the areas of courts, criminal law, labor and employment.
She has authored, co-authored or helped sponsor dozens of bills ranging from worker’s compensation to state funding for mental health issues.
She said she will continue work on helping small businesses devastated by the COVID-19 shutdown to obtain state financial aid as well as information to navigate the new post-pandemic market.
She said she also hopes to author legislation to help high school graduates find jobs.
