Winner of 19th House District hard call to make

That redistricting favored Olthoff in 2014 and 2016, when she narrowly outpolled her Democratic candidates.

Wieser said Democratic Party candidate Beck just out-hustled Olthoff two years ago. “And (Beck) is working very hard again,” he said.

Dan Dernulc, the Lake County Republican chairman, said 2018 was a fluke year when Democrats prevailed almost all the way across the ballot.

He said Olthoff, “is working her tail off this year and I’m confident she will win this time.”

Olthoff, a small business owner, said she shepherded 53 bills into public law during her four years in office.

She said that included six bills she authored that offer better protection for foster children and infants against sexual assault, improve public education and support expansion of the South Shore commuter rail service.

“My top priority is job creation in the wake of the COVID-19,” she added.

She said the pandemic has made campaigning a new experience.

“When I do door-to-door campaigning, I do it by myself now. I ring the bell and stand eight to 10 feet away. Most of my discussion are through the screen door.”