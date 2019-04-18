INDIANAPOLIS — A winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Northwest Indiana expired Thursday with no one claiming the $50,000 prize.
Hoosier Lottery officials confirmed to The Times that the winning ticket sold for the Oct. 20, 2018, Powerball drawing at Speedway, 444 Ridge Road, Munster, was not turned in for payment at Indianapolis lottery headquarters prior to the 4 p.m. Region time deadline.
The ticket matched four of the five winning numbers and the Powerball to earn the $50,000 prize.
The winning numbers were 16, 54, 57, 62, 69 and Powerball 23.
Lottery rules require all draw game prizes be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.
Now, instead of going home with the ticket holder, the prize money will remain in the lottery prize pool for future payments to other winners, according to Hoosier Lottery spokesman Dennis Rosebrough.
Rosebrough said the largest-ever unclaimed prize was a $4.5 million Hoosier Lotto jackpot sold in Indianapolis in August 2016 that expired in February 2017 with no one ever presenting the winning ticket for payment.
"Our people believe that these are literally misplaced or discarded tickets where people did not check their numbers carefully," Rosebrough said. "That's why we encourage people to double-check."