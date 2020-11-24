With little fanfare or controversy Indiana certifies its 2020 election results

The Hoosier electors are required by a 2017 state law to vote for the candidates to whom they are pledged, otherwise the elector is immediately removed from his or her post and replaced by an already designated alternate.

The electoral votes submitted by all 50 states and Washington, D.C. then will be opened Jan. 6 during a joint session of Congress.

Assuming there are no "faithless electors" in other states who fail to vote for their pledged candidate, Biden is projected to receive 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232.

A majority (270) of the 538 electoral votes is required to be elected president, and Biden's anticipated electoral vote total — identical to Trump's 2016 electoral vote count — means he will be sworn in as the nation's 46th president on Jan. 20.

Also due to be sworn in early next year are new U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Hammond; Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb for his second term; and new Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, a former congressman originally from Munster.