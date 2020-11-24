With little fanfare or controversy Indiana certifies its 2020 election results

Secretary of State Connie Lawson and the bipartisan directors of the Indiana Election Division on Tuesday certified the results of the Nov. 3 general election in the Hoosier State.
Lawson said the official state results were tabulated by adding together the certified vote tallies for every office on the ballot submitted by the circuit court clerk or election board in each of Indiana's 92 counties.
The certified results were transmitted to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb who is required by the Indiana Constitution to commission the elected state office holders, including the 11 individuals who will cast Indiana's electoral votes for president of the United States.
The certified results show Republican President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, a former Indiana governor, received 1,729,531 votes (57%) in Indiana, compared to 1,242,427 votes (41%) for Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Unlike the certification process in Michigan and Wisconsin, where Trump sought to delay certification to pursue unsuccessful legal challenges to the election results, there were no impediments to Trump's victory in Indiana.
That means the 11 presidential electors designated by the Indiana Republican Party, including Dana Dumezich, a Lake County Election Board member from Schererville, will convene at the Statehouse Dec. 14 to cast the state's electoral votes for Trump and Pence.
The Hoosier electors are required by a 2017 state law to vote for the candidates to whom they are pledged, otherwise the elector is immediately removed from his or her post and replaced by an already designated alternate.
The electoral votes submitted by all 50 states and Washington, D.C. then will be opened Jan. 6 during a joint session of Congress.
Assuming there are no "faithless electors" in other states who fail to vote for their pledged candidate, Biden is projected to receive 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232.
A majority (270) of the 538 electoral votes is required to be elected president, and Biden's anticipated electoral vote total — identical to Trump's 2016 electoral vote count — means he will be sworn in as the nation's 46th president on Jan. 20.
Also due to be sworn in early next year are new U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Hammond; Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb for his second term; and new Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, a former congressman originally from Munster.
According to the certification, a total of 3,068,542 Hoosiers voted in the general election, or 65% of the 4,750,222 Indiana residents who are registered to vote, the highest turnout in nearly three decades.
"We continue to see that candidates and issues drive turnout," Lawson said. "Presidential elections tend to have higher turnout rates. That held true this year with 65% of Hoosiers turning out to vote, the highest percentage we've seen since 1992."
In Northwest Indiana, this year's voter turnout in Lake County was 60.08% of registered voters, Porter County tallied 66.52%, and LaPorte County 62.6%.
Hamilton and Wells counties led the state with 75% voter turnout, followed by Greene, Hancock and Whitley counties at 74%, according to the secretary of state.
