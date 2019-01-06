With the success of Schererville and St. John recently creating a train horn quiet zone through their communities, Chesterton and Valparaiso are taking another look at the issue, hoping they can learn from their neighbors to the west.
Both Porter County communities have periodically looked at how they could initiate quiet zones, but costs and safety requirements associated with initiating the zones have prevented them from taking any further actions.
"It piques our interest," Chesterton Town Councilman Jim Ton said. Ton has led his town's efforts to designate a quiet zone or crossings.
Trains frequently run through Chesterton's downtown, blowing horns as they reach intersections, often interrupting events at Thomas Centennial Park or even meetings at the Town Hall.
St. John and Schererville combined forces to initiate a quiet zone along the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks from 77th Street in Schererville to Joliet Street in St. John.
The effort wasn't an easy task, St. John Town Manager Steve Kil said, adding the communities were lucky in two ways. Many of the safety measures required by the Federal Railroad Administration and railroad were already in place keeping costs down and St. John's Police Chief James Kveton formerly managed quiet zones and had the expertise to shepherd the communities through the process.
"It took us three or four years to get this done," Kil said, adding St. John's expenditures were only about $30,000 because many of the safety measures were already in place at crossings.
Ton said the last time Chesterton received cost estimates, quieting trains at crossings would cost "in the high six figures" because crossings on Calumet, Fourth and Eighth streets would have to be upgraded with the newest technology and safety measures which would prevent drivers from going around downed gates.
"It is not an apples to apples comparison," Chesterton Town Manager Bernie Doyle said, adding looking at the project as a corridor instead of individual crossing might be an easier approach. However, Doyle added, the town would likely have to work with the neighboring town of Porter and Porter County in the effort.
Ton said the council had initially earmarked $30,000 for an engineering study of the issue in 2019, but the money was cut from the budget at the end. He said he still hopes the town can come up with some funds this year to pursue the issue.
Valparaiso City Administrator Bill Oeding said his city should know in March how much it could cost to develop a quiet crossing or zone.
Oeding said last fall, after a resident brought up the matter, the city council approved hiring Patrick Engineering to complete a study to look at what it would take and how much if would cost.
"It has been our impression over the years that we don't have the technology in place at this time," Oeding said.
"If you live in Valparaiso, you can hear a train. It's an issue we talk about off and on," Oeding said, adding they are primarily looking at the Canadian National Railroad line.