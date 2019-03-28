VALPARAISO — A woman told police she was raped by a 20-year-old Valparaiso man she had once been involved with and "the more she resisted the more aggressive he became," according to police.
Jahchal Jones is charged with felony counts of rape and sexual battery, according to court documents.
The woman reportedly told police it had been several months since was involved with Jones when the attack occurred on July 24.
She said the two smoked marijuana with a friend and Jones "began touching her and playfully flirting," but she told him to stop and he did, according to charging documents. Jones began grabbing the woman again a short time later, but persisted this time when she again told him to stop.
Jones forcefully grabbed the woman's wrists and led her into a walk-in pantry in the South Haven house and then pinned both wrists behind her back while raping her, police said. The woman reportedly continued telling him to stop, but he did not until they heard a loud noise in the home.
After her boyfriend arrived to pick her up, the woman sent a message to Jones asking, "Why would you do this? Answer me," according to charging documents.
"Jones responded with two crying emoji faces and 'I'm sorry I blacked out I didn't mean too idk what is wrong with me,'" according to court documents.
Jones confirmed having sex with the woman, but told investigators it was consensual and denied forcing the woman, police said. A voice analyzer test indicated deception on behalf of Jones, police said.
During a follow-up interview, Jones changed his version of the story, initially claiming that the woman ended the sex by saying "it was wrong and and she couldn't do it anymore," according to charging documents.
When asked about his response to the woman's message, Jones offered no real explanation, police said.
"He claimed he was 'in his feelings' and referred to his thought that they were getting back together," according to court documents.
