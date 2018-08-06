VALPARAISO — Women who own or manage farmland are invited to to learn more about conservation and birds at a Porter County Soil & Water Conservation District program on Aug. 23.
Brad Bumgardner, president of the Indiana Audubon Society, will highlight Porter County birds and their habitat. Theresa Wojkovich, retired district conservationist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service, will introduce conservation programs and their benefits to landowners.
Although this is a free event, reservations are limited to 40 women. RSVP to michelle.benson@in.nacdnet.net or call Porter County Soil & Water Conservation District by Aug. 15 at 219-462-7515, ext. 3.
The event is 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church Hall, 234 Division Road, Valparaiso. A complimentary lunch is planned.
The Porter County Soil & Water Conservation District operates as a department of Porter County government, which partners with the USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service to provide educational, technical and financial assistance to promote natural resources conservation in Porter County.